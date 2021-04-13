Humble Hemp Wraps Roll onto Store Shelves

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Humble Specialty Products, LLC is pleased to announce the launch of its inaugural hemp wrap product line. The Humble Hemp Wraps brand, the real King of Flavor, was created by the team behind leading vape company Humble Juice Co., LLC to deliver a hemp-derived alternative to conventional, tobacco-based rolling papers.

"Humble Hemp Wraps offer a perfectly balanced, sweet inhale and flavorful exhale to provide a pure smoking experience." Humble Hemp Wraps come in packs of two and are available in eight flavor-filled options: Apple, Blue Razz, Grape, Mango, Natural, Peach, Vanilla and Watermelon.

Humble Hemp Wraps aims to break the trend of standard tobacco-derived products by creating tobacco-free wraps that incorporate natural hemp ingredients. Humble Hemp Wraps are designed with a super velvety texture, a waved paper edge for easy rolling and rich flavoring for a quality smoking experience.

"Humble Hemp Wraps offer a perfectly balanced, sweet inhale and flavorful exhale to provide a pure smoking experience," said Daniel Clark, CEO of Humble Specialty Products. "We took time in creating our hemp wraps so that they offer superior flavor, a smoother burn and are easy to roll."

The slow burning wraps come in packs of two and are available in eight flavor-filled options: Apple, Blue Razz, Grape, Mango, Natural, Peach, Vanilla and Watermelon.

Humble Hemp Wraps are currently available for purchase at select retailers nationwide and online at www.humblehempwraps.com.

About Humble Hemp Wraps brand

Founded in 2021 by Daniel Clark, the Southern California-based brand was born to provide adult consumers with a hemp-derived, flavor-filled smoke experience with no added buzz. Humble Hemp Wraps, the real King of Flavor! To learn more about Humble Hemp Wraps, please visit www.humblehempwraps.com.

About Humble Specialty Products, LLC

Humble Specialty Products, LLC is a consumer products company based in Southern California. Humble Specialty Products' focus is adult-use, next-generation products including its recently launched Humble Hemp Wraps brand.

