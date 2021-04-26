Humboldt Social Partners with Papa & Barkley to Pioneer an Immersive New Cannabis Hospitality Experience: Papa & Barkley Social

The dispensary will feature the entire line of Papa & Barkley's solventless, natural Releaf products including its award-winning balms and tinctures, premium chocolates and gummies, and luxury skincare products. Papa & Barkley sub-brand, Papa's Select, will have its premium livings extracts on shelf as well. Papa & Barkley Social will support Humboldt's women-led farms, Dewpoint, Sunrise Mountain Farm and Emerald Queen Farm by carrying their product lines. Social Nature, Humboldt's own premier line of cannabis products, will also be featured.

Papa & Barkley Social truly offers a full spectrum of sensory experiences. Guests can indulge in cannabis-infused massages and beauty treatments at the day spa. Humboldt Social has also created an inviting and expansive patio where guests can enjoy spit-roasted meats and fresh salads from food truck, Pig + Leaf. The outdoor consumption lounge provides a relaxed social setting where visitors can enjoy the finest locally sourced cannabis products. Papa & Barkley Social offers an innovative and seamless cashless experience that is unique in California.

"Papa & Barkley Social immerses guests in an elevated cannabis experience as they partake in traditional leisure activities. It's a concept new to California," says Adam Grossman, Papa & Barkley's Founder and Executive Chairman. "At Papa & Barkley we pride ourselves on helping people improve their lives with great products made naturally from this amazing plant. This partnership with Humboldt Social will help people understand the beauty of Humboldt County and the key role that cannabis can play in their lives."

"Humboldt Social is thrilled to bring our brand of hospitality to Papa & Barkley's main manufacturing facility and launch an upscale dispensary in the space. We gave a lot of thought to the design and wanted to disrupt the cannabis landscape with a totally new experience," said Aaron Sweat, CEO and Co-Founder of Humboldt Social. "We are proud of Humboldt and our sungrown cannabis. We sought to celebrate local cannabis by creating a beautiful, open-feeling dispensary and pairing it with great amenities. The space, which is divided into 4 areas, is inviting. It's a place where the community can gather. This is the future of cannabis as we see it."

Papa & Barkley Social will have an official grand opening on May 6th.

About Humboldt Social

Humboldt Social is a Humboldt-County based group of cannabis and hospitality businesses whose mission is to normalize cannabis in hospitality. Co-Founders Amy and Jon O'Connor saw a need to integrate cannabis in hospitality, which eventually led to the conception of the Humboldt Social brand which now consists of a boutique hotel, waterfront cabins, a bar, and restaurant. In the first half of this year, it will expand with two dispensaries, another hotel, and a cannabis product line. The design aesthetic highlights the history and beauty of the North Coast, with an emphasis on reclaimed materials, vintage furnishings, and lots of natural light. All the spaces are designed to be welcoming and low-key retreats from daily life.

Website: https://www.humboldt-social.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/humboldtbaysocialclub/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/humboldtbaysocialclub/

MEDIA CONTACT

Amy Cirincione O'Connor

Humboldt Social

[email protected]

About Papa & Barkley

Papa & Barkley™ is a leading California cannabis wellness brand, #1 in topicals and tinctures. It creates highly effective, natural products that unlock the healing potential of the cannabis plant. All of the company's products are made without chemicals, using solventless, whole plant infusion processes with sun-grown cannabis and hemp flowers cultivated in the United States and produced in its licensed, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.

Papa & Barkley was inspired by a son's mission to ease his father's debilitating back pain. Today the company is committed to caring for loved ones by producing safe, clean, and efficacious Whole Plant Full Spectrum products. Papa & Barkley's products are offered in THC-rich, CBD-rich, and Hemp CBD formulas, to address a variety of needs.

Website: http://www.papaandbarkley.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/papaandbarkley/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/papaandbarkley/

MEDIA CONTACT

Sara Kern

Papa & Barkley

[email protected]

SOURCE Humboldt Social

Related Links

https://www.humboldtbaysocialclub.com

