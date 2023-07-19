HUME PROJECTS ANNOUNCES WELLNESS CLUB 'HUME'

The members community designed to inspire and support the practice of consistent self-care will debut in early 2024 in a 13,500 sq. ft. property in Venice, CA

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based Hume Projects announces today the forthcoming launch of HUME, a wellness club and members community designed to simplify and inspire the practice of consistent self-care. Slated to open in early 2024, HUME will bring together world-class health and lifestyle facilities in a high-design environment, reconceiving the private members club for those searching for a more balanced routine.

HUME Rendering - Exterior

Located in the heart of Venice Beach, just steps from the ocean and near numerous innovative hospitality, luxury co-working, and industry-leading restaurant concepts such as Gjusta Goods, Great White, Gran Blanco, and NeueHouse Venice, HUME will see the best elements of a gym, spa, and hospitality destination come together in a unique environment rooted in its locale. Featuring entirely custom equipment, natural materials, and an abundance of light and fresh air, HUME possesses an aesthetic sensibility unlike anything else in the category, with site-specific artwork and installations in collaboration with local creatives bringing further dimension to the already design-forward space.

Intentionally intimate, HUME will provide a timeless escape in the heart of a bustling city neighborhood, a place to disconnect from daily distractions and awaken the senses through a variety of offerings including fitness classes, nutritional support, and extensive recovery therapies. Drawing inspiration from the slower pace and communal rituals of traditional bathhouses, each element of the property has been carefully considered with a more holistic approach to health, wellness, and social connection in mind.

"HUME was conceived in search of a more balanced lifestyle. We organized our social lives around healthy activities and wanted to create a modern environment to support those habits while fostering a sense of community and connection. Pieces of what we desired were scattered throughout the world and enjoyed on special occasions but never readily available for our everyday routines. Through HUME, we have set out to build an intentional space devoid of distractions to unite these rituals." - HUME Co-Founders Roger Briggs and Sandy Bole.

The 13,500-square-foot property (previously home to Snap Inc.) will also include an expansive rooftop deck and a lounge space intended for guests to find focus and serenity. Members can enjoy rotating events and bespoke training programs curated in tandem with industry-leading experts.

Membership applications for HUME will open in late summer 2023, with the official opening slated for early 2024.

For more information about HUME and HUME Memberships, please visit www.hume.la and @hume.losangeles

Address: 1600 Main St. Venice, CA, 90291

