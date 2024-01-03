Humetrix to Introduce AI-Powered International Health Communicator SOSQR® Global at CES

News provided by

Humetrix

03 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

SOSQR Global translates medical terms into 20+ languages across 150+ countries, enabling instant health information sharing when accessing medical care abroad

DEL MAR, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Humetrix, a leader in digital health technologies, heads to CES 2024 to introduce SOSQR® Global, an AI-powered international health communication platform that securely translates medical terms and prescriptions into 20+ languages and across 150+ countries, enabling the instant sharing of data between patients and healthcare providers throughout the world. Humetrix is exhibiting at CES, January 9-12, booth 8645, Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall.

SOSQR Global will be showcased on January 9, during the CES digital health panel Medicine Without Borders: Global Health Driven by AI with a video demo highlighting the use of SOSQR Global by travelers and health care providers worldwide.

SOSQR Global, an AI-powered cloud-based platform using edge computing, works with any mobile device. To use, simply share your SOSQR Global generated health information via a secure QR code with a physician or pharmacist around the globe. SOSQR Global displays on the phone of the doctor, nurse or pharmacist your current medications, drug allergies and important medical history in the native country's language and medical terminologies of the country you are visiting. SOSQR Global helps to avoid diagnostic and treatment delays and errors, ensuring the safe delivery of medical care for anyone traveling abroad. 

Using SOSQR Global on your mobile phone allows for the secure sharing of your information and protects your privacy by storing your medical information only on your device, not in the cloud. It requires no special equipment or software from the health providers you visit, just their mobile phones.

"Not being able to readily communicate your healthcare information and your medical issues is a major barrier to receiving safe care when traveling abroad, and at times can be a matter of life and death," said Dr. Bettina Experton, CEO of Humetrix. "We developed the SOSQR Global platform in response to the healthcare needs of travelers and the increasing number of multinational employees and expatriates."

Whether you are attending a sporting event or concert, on vacation or working overseas, using SOSQR Global as a service provided by a global event organizer, an employer, a travel health insurance company or telecom provider, will provide you with peace of mind whenever you need medical care.

Humetrix CEO Dr. Bettina Experton will be speaking at the CES Digital Health Summit, Medicine Without Borders: Global Health Driven by AI, on Tuesday, January 9, Las Vegas Convention Center, N250 from 4:00-4:40 pm. She is also participating in the EDGE24@CES conference panels, Digital Health and Patient-Centric Health Care, on Sunday, January 7 from 9:35–10:05 am and from 1:30–2:40 pm at the Palms Hotel.

SOSQR Global is offered under license to the travel industry (airlines, cruise lines, travel agencies, travel insurance companies), global event organizations (international sporting events and conventions, entertainment), telecom providers, mobile device manufacturers, and multinational companies with overseas workforces.

About Humetrix
Humetrix is a global digital health pioneer, offering AI-powered population health, mobile & cloud-based data exchange and analytics platforms for consumers and clinicians worldwide. The Humetrix Analytics Platform has also played a critical role in the mapping of the COVID-19 pandemic and in analyzing vaccine effectiveness in support of the federal government's response to the pandemic.

SOURCE Humetrix

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.