Humidi.co Announces Launch of Fully Renewable Packaging
Humidi.co introduces 0% plastic packaging solution
Mar 02, 2021, 09:50 ET
LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Humidi.co™, an industry leader in cannabis packaging is proud to announce the launch of HumidiNaturals™ a fully renewable and compostable solution servicing the cannabis market. Proudly manufactured in the U.S., Humidi.co aims to remove 750 thousand pounds of plastic from the cannabis supply chain annually.
HumidiNaturals™ are a plant based, bio-polymer blend, designed to degrade within 14-18 months, leaving no microplastics or harmful chemicals behind.
HumidiNaturals™ are offered as the first, fully renewable, ASTM child-resistant caps and pre-roll tubes servicing the cannabis market, with jars and responsible labeling options anticipated by second quarter of 2021.
Humidi.co™ introduces HumidiNaturals™ to meet the changing needs of the cannabis industry.
- Renewable: HumidiNaturals™ are 100% renewable, biodegradable and contain 0% plastic
- Grown in the U.S.A: Sourced, designed and manufactured proudly in the United States
- Cost Effective: Humidi.co™ will offer the first of its kind, home-compostable packaging at pricing that is competitive with current glass and plastic offerings.
For more information visit www.humidi.co or contact [email protected]
About Humidi.co
The Humidi™ Mission: "Changing the World Through Packaging™"; with new sustainable options Humidi.co™ is working to change the narrative on packaging and what it means to our environment.
Humidi.co has been servicing the cannabis industry with elegant and cost-effective packaging for over 10 years. Options include child-resistant, tamper-evident and humidity control options and are offered in sizes to match every need. From large bin liners to concentrate jars, Humidi.co™ has hemp and cannabis packaging covered.
Humidi.co Contact:
Brian Domann
Director of Sales
970-308-4583
[email protected]
SOURCE Humidi.co
