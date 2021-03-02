Humidi.co Announces Launch of Fully Renewable Packaging

Humidi.co introduces 0% Plastic, 100% Responsible Packaging Tweet this

HumidiNaturals™ are offered as the first, fully renewable, ASTM child-resistant caps and pre-roll tubes servicing the cannabis market, with jars and responsible labeling options anticipated by second quarter of 2021.

Humidi.co™ introduces HumidiNaturals™ to meet the changing needs of the cannabis industry.

Renewable: HumidiNaturals™ are 100% renewable, biodegradable and contain 0% plastic

HumidiNaturals™ are 100% renewable, biodegradable and contain 0% plastic Grown in the U.S.A : Sourced, designed and manufactured proudly in the United States

Sourced, designed and manufactured proudly in Cost Effective: Humidi.co™ will offer the first of its kind, home-compostable packaging at pricing that is competitive with current glass and plastic offerings.

Links:

For more information visit www.humidi.co or contact [email protected]

About Humidi.co

The Humidi™ Mission: "Changing the World Through Packaging™"; with new sustainable options Humidi.co™ is working to change the narrative on packaging and what it means to our environment.

Humidi.co has been servicing the cannabis industry with elegant and cost-effective packaging for over 10 years. Options include child-resistant, tamper-evident and humidity control options and are offered in sizes to match every need. From large bin liners to concentrate jars, Humidi.co™ has hemp and cannabis packaging covered.

Humidi.co Contact :

Brian Domann

Director of Sales

970-308-4583

[email protected]

SOURCE Humidi.co

Related Links

https://www.humidi.co/

