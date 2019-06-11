Humio Announces Enhanced Enterprise-Grade Controls And Visibility

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Humio, a purpose-built live observability solution that is platform agnostic and delivers fast, efficient and easily scalable log management, today announced a large set of new features designed to help enterprise users expand interactivity and visibility of system data. Humio enhanced its powerful log management platform with enriched capabilities to help data driven DevOps, Operations and Security professionals by unlocking their ability to log limitlessly without adding complexity and with unlimited ingest pricing.

"Businesses are operating in various types of environments, incorporating traditional monolithic applications, transitioning towards a new microservice stack, and going cloud-native with Kubernetes. This level of complexity requires the ability to monitor the whole environment, in real-time, with a single solution that can give DevOps teams the required observability to see and address problems, no matter where they reside," said Geeta Schmidt, Humio CEO. "The updated platform delivers innovation specifically in the areas of High Availability and Cluster Management UI, Role Based Access Control, and Faster Regular Expression Engine and other technologies that underpin leading logging practices. With these new enterprise-grade features, we are excited to provide customers with improved capabilities to easily manage our fast, scalable platform needed to effectively log everything and miss nothing."

New features included:

High Availability - Humio offers high availability along the entire datapath, from parsing and digesting to storing the data. High Availability enables an administrator to easily configure redundancy through the Cluster Nodes Administration user interface. To supplement the Storage Rules, the company has introduced Digest Rules that allows the administrator to easily specify which Digest nodes are redundant for each other.

Primary/Secondary storage - Humio can be configured to have Primary and Secondary storage, also known as Hot/Cold storage. This on-prem capability allows a Humio Administrator to configure and take advantage of low-cost storage technologies for older data and use the Primary Storage only for the most recent data. This is done to get the best possible query performance from the Primary Storage.

Role Based Authentication and Access Control - Based on group memberships, a group can have a number of permissions and access to specific repos and views. This allows an administrator to assign various permissions and access rights to the users of Humio and can be done either through a permissions file or through the Administration UI. It also allows for reading group memberships from e.g. SAML, LDAP or Auth0, simplifying the management of a large amount of users.

Delete Events API - Individual events can be deleted from the Humio Storage through the Delete Events API , available to both on-prem and cloud customers, enabling users to get rid of data that, for whatever reason, should no longer be in the log. Access to this ability requires special permissions that are assigned by an administrator.

, available to both on-prem and cloud customers, enabling users to get rid of data that, for whatever reason, should no longer be in the log. Access to this ability requires special permissions that are assigned by an administrator. Event Context - Humio improved the way users work with events. The platform enables the ability to show the Event Context for a given event enabling visibility of the log entry leading to the event in its original context. Through a simple right click on a given event, users can now see it in its original context.

Infinite Scroll - Through the user interface allowing for scrolling as far back as required, the result of a query is no longer limited to the first 200 events. This, in combination with the new Event Context feature, is a powerful way for users to examine their log files and is available for all customers now.

About Humio: Humio's live observability platform enables data aggregation, exploration, reporting and analysis from a range of sources ingesting massive volumes of log data instantly and is deployable on any infrastructure including both in the Cloud and On-Premises. The purpose-built, innovative data storage and in-memory search/query engine technologies provide developers, security teams and operations managers a cost-competitive log management and analysis solution, all while requiring significantly less hardware and engineering resources. For more information visit https://www.humio.com/ or follow @MeetHumio.

Media Contact:

Cinthia Portugal

cinthia@humio.com

SOURCE Humio

Related Links

https://www.humio.com

