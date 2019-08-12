Humio Redefines Total Cost of Ownership and Launches TCO Estimator Tool

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Humio, a purpose-built live observability log management solution that is easily scalable and deployed on premises and in the cloud, today, at Gartner Catalyst Conference, announced the launch of the TCO Estimator . The estimator is a quick and easy to use online tool useful in obtaining estimated costs of a Humio configuration that meets organizational needs.

All organizations and departments have budgets. One of the most commonly asked questions in log management is, "how much would it cost to ingest all of our data in real-time"? Many organizations struggle with cost constraints dictating their log strategies. Humio removes the limitations present in traditional logging solutions with unlimited ingest, reduced infrastructure costs and lower operational costs and the TCO Estimator is a quick and easy way to demonstrate this to users.

We developed a quick four step process. Users enter their information and then simply click a selection and move the sliders to estimate costs.

Daily ingest amount

Duration of searchable history

Amount of users

Query type: heavy, medium, light

Fixed or flexible, every organization has expectations about what the costs are for deploying a solution. Whether they are just curious about the costs of utilizing new deployments or they are wanting to compare pricing against existing options, Humio's pricing estimator can help. "Knowing what the costs are up front can help both developers and operations professionals ensure they have a handle on their spend while ensuring the business is protected, secure, and able to be restored quickly in the event of a planned or unplanned interruption," said Geeta Schmidt, Humio CEO. "The Humio TCO Estimator was designed to help customers and partners quickly determine an estimation of costs based on ingest needs, users, and expected query pattern."

For more details on how Humio is redefining log management TCO please visit https://info.humio.com/humio-redefines-log-management-tco . Please visit us at booth #505 at the Gartner Catalyst Conference to discuss our TCO and try our TCO Estimator tool .

About Humio: Humio's live observability platform enables data aggregation, exploration, reporting and analysis from a range of sources ingesting massive volumes of log data instantly and is deployable on any infrastructure including both in the cloud and on-premises. The purpose-built, innovative data storage and in-memory search/query engine technologies provide developers, security teams and operations managers a cost-competitive log management and analysis solution, all while requiring significantly less hardware and engineering resources. For more information visit https://www.humio.com/ or follow @MeetHumio .

Media Contact:

Cinthia Portugal

cinthia@humio.com

SOURCE Humio

Related Links

https://www.humio.com

