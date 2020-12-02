Humio Streaming Log Management Now Available In AWS Marketplace

SEATTLE, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Humio , a Gartner Cool Vendor and the only log management platform enabling complete observability for all streaming logs in real time and at scale, self-hosted or in the cloud, today announced that its modern, index-free log management solution is available for purchase in AWS Marketplace globally. The company also announced its membership in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Global Startup Program. AWS subscribers can now acquire Humio to manage and observe their AWS applications and infrastructure seamlessly through their AWS account.

"Cloud-based infrastructure and applications comprise a growing proportion of the IT environment. DevOps, ITOps, and SecOps organizations all need visibility into these systems to ensure they meet performance and security service-level agreements," said Geeta Schmidt, Humio CEO. "Humio is dedicated to being a centralized platform that enables companies to observe all of their cloud data in real-time and at scale, across the many use cases. We are also thrilled to enable AWS users to seamlessly install and purchase Humio's modern, index-free log management platform directly from AWS Marketplace. By joining the APN Global Startup Program, more customers will be able to discover the benefits of logging everything in real time and at scale."

With just a few clicks, AWS users can access Humio's streaming observability platform to log everything and answer anything in real-time.

Humio re-engineered log management from the ground up to build a platform suitable for monitoring and securing today's highly complex, dynamic IT environments. Humio leverages real-time data streaming, an index-free architecture, and advanced compression technology to optimize compute resources and minimize storage costs. Humio removes the pricing barriers that often prevent enterprises from logging everything and achieving the observability that's necessary to detect and solve issues before they impact end users or stop an attack before data is exfiltrated.

About Humio

Humio's log management platform offers the lowest total cost of ownership, industry-leading unlimited plans, minimal maintenance and training costs, and remarkably low compute and storage requirements. Humio is the only log management solution that enables customers to log everything to answer anything in real time — at scale, self-hosted or in the cloud. Humio's modern, index-free architecture makes exploring and investigating all data blazing fast, even at scale. Founded in 2016, Humio is headquartered in London and backed by Accel and Dell Technologies Capital. For more information, visit www.humio.com and follow @MeetHumio on Twitter.

