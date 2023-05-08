Hummingbird Bioscience to Present Preclinical Proof of Concept for Potentially First-In-Class Antibody Targeting Autoimmune Diseases

HMBD-011 is a potentially first-in-class anti-VH4-34 antibody developed for treatment of VH4-34+ antibody-driven pathogenesis in lupus and cold agglutinin disease

Data presented shows preclinical proof of concept for HMBD-011 clearance of VH4-34+ antibodies and effective inhibition of cold agglutination

HMBD-011, uniquely enabled by Hummingbird Bioscience's Rational Antibody Discovery platform, allows for specific targeting of the small conserved conformational hydrophobic patch of VH4-34

SAN FRANCISCO, HOUSTON and SINGAPORE, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hummingbird Bioscience, a data-driven precision biotherapeutics company discovering and developing transformative biologic medicines for hard-to-treat diseases, today announced an upcoming poster presentation at IMMUNOLOGY2023™.

The company will present preclinical data for HMBD-011, an anti-VH4-34 antibody developed with Hummingbird Bioscience's Rational Antibody Discovery platform. In preclinical models, HMBD-011 effectively inhibits cold agglutination and clears VH4-34+ antibodies in circulation within 24 hours. HMBD-011 also mediates clearance of VH4-34+ cells via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis.

"HMBD-011 targets the small conserved conformational hydrophobic patch of VH4-34, which is challenging to target with traditional antibody discovery approaches. With its differentiated mechanism of action, HMBD-011 has the potential to address underlying disease pathology in lupus (systematic lupus erythematosus and cutaneous lupus erythematosus) and cold agglutinin disease," said Jerome Boyd-Kirkup, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Hummingbird Bioscience. "We look forward to sharing the preclinical data for our novel anti-VH4-34 antibody and discussing therapeutic strategies with the immunology community."

IMMUNOLOGY2023™

Poster Session Title: Innovations in the Manipulation of T Cells for Treating Autoimmune Diseases

Poster Session Date: Sunday May 14, 2023

Time: 14:30 - 15:45 EDT

Poster Board Number: P768

About Hummingbird Bioscience

Hummingbird Bioscience is a data-driven precision biotherapeutics company discovering and developing transformative biologic medicines for hard-to-treat diseases. The Hummingbird Bioscience model combines computational and systems biology with wet lab drug discovery in a multi-disciplinary, collaborative environment spanning initial discovery through clinical development. We harness this integrated approach across target identification and patient selection, enabling our team to increase the efficiency of translating novel scientific insights while reducing the inherent risk in drug discovery and development. We are currently developing two clinical-stage assets: HMBD-001, a humanized anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody targeting a novel epitope on HER3, and HMBD-002, a humanized anti-VISTA IgG4 monoclonal antibody. Both programs are currently in Phase 1 studies. At Hummingbird Bioscience, our commitment to rigorous science, teamwork and intellectual integrity underpins our passion to accelerate the journey of new drugs from concept to clinic.

For more information, please visit www.hummingbirdbioscience.com, and follow Hummingbird Bioscience on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About HMBD-011

Developed with Hummingbird Bioscience's proprietary Rational Antibody Discovery (RAD) platform, HMBD-011 is an anti-VH4-34 antibody designed to target the small conformational hydrophobic patch of VH4-34. HMBD-011 selectively binds, blocks and depletes VH4-34+ autoantibodies and autoreactive VH4-34+ B cells, and has demonstrated efficacy in preclinical models. The differentiated mechanism of action of HMBD-011 has the potential to selectively target disease pathogenesis in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE), and cold agglutinin disease (CAD), versus a broad B cell depletion and inhibition approach that risks compromising normal immune functions.

SOURCE Hummingbird Bioscience