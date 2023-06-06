Hummus Market size to grow by USD 2,132.75 million from 2022 to 2027, Introduction of new packaging to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hummus market size is estimated to increase by USD 2132.75 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 10.67% during the forecast period. The introduction of the new packaging notably drives the market growth. Selling hummus products depends heavily on the packaging as it aids in maintaining the flavor, taste, quality, color, and texture while extending the shelf life. Various significant companies work with packaging manufacturers to create cutting-edge packaging technologies to attract customers. Thus, packaging is a key element influencing consumers' purchase decisions because it extends the brand of the product. The introduction of new packaging for products by vendors is another factor that drives market growth. Discover some insights on the market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hummus Market 2023-2027

Hummus market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global hummus market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer hummus in the market are Boars Head Brand, Cedars Mediterranean Foods Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Damai International, Deldiche NV, Fountain of Health, Haliburton International Foods Inc., Harvest Moon Foods, Hummus Goodness, Kasih Food Production Co., Lakeview Farms LLC, Lancaster Colony Corp., Moorish Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Savencia SA, Strauss Group Ltd., The Huda Bar, The Kraft Heinz Co., Wingreens Farms Pvt. Ltd., and Bakkavor Group PLC and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Boars Head Brand - The company offers hummus for dipping with pita bread, chips, and veggies.

The company offers hummus for dipping with pita bread, chips, and veggies. Cedars Mediterranean Foods Inc. - The company offers Hummus such as PepperHouse Smoked Hummus, Dark Chocolate Dessert Hummus, Everything Bagel Hummus, and Fiery Chipotle Pepper Hummus.

The company offers Hummus such as PepperHouse Smoked Hummus, Dark Chocolate Dessert Hummus, Everything Bagel Hummus, and Fiery Chipotle Pepper Hummus. Conagra Brands Inc. - The company offers Hummus such as Organic Pumpkin Hommus, Topped Organic Hot Chili Hommus, and Topped Organic Grecian Golden Hour Hommus.

Hummus Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (sauces and dips, paste and spreads, and others), type (classic hummus, lentil hummus, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the sauces and dips segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Due to its alleged health benefits, which include being a rich source of plant protein, regulating blood sugar levels, and lowering the risk of heart disease, hummus is most frequently used as a dip, and its popularity as a dip. Hummus is regarded as a natural product because it contains a variety of natural ingredients, including chickpeas, garlic, lemon, and olive oil. Furthermore, the rising demand for food products made with natural ingredients will contribute to an increase in hummus dip sales. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global hummus market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hummus market.

North America is estimated to account for 28% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Customers in the US increasingly choose hummus as their preferred dipping sauce because it is seen as natural food, which helps boost product sales in the US during the forecast period. The rising hummus consumption as a dessert is also anticipated to support market expansion throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the market's expansion is driven by the addition of fresh goods and flavors to current product lines. Hence, the market for hummus is expected to witness an increased growth rate during the forecast period.

Hummus Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The growing emergence of private-label brands is an emerging trend influencing the market growth of hummus. Consumers who are on a tight budget frequently choose private-label products, as they are less expensive than those of well-known brands. In order to capitalize on the growing consumer demand for private-label brands, several supermarket chains, including Walmart and ALDI, have their own private-label brands of hummus.

Furthermore, to increase the popularity of their private-label offerings, supermarket chains are forced to increase the shelf space allotted to them and run in-store promotions and campaigns. Hence, such growth of private-label brands will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The effects of natural calamities are major challenges hindering market growth. Chickpeas and garlic are the two main ingredients needed to make hummus. The cultivation of these products is impacted by a variety of outside factors, including crop diseases and natural disasters.

Furthermore, drought, floods, hurricanes, cyclones, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions are examples of natural disasters. Moreover, a number of plant diseases that can affect the production of hummus during the forecast period can affect the cultivation of garlic and other raw materials. Hence, hummus prices may rise because of the chickpea shortage and hinder the market's expansion during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Hummus Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hummus market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hummus market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hummus market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hummus market vendors

The hummus market size in Europe is expected to increase by USD 321.34 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.53%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers hummus market segmentation in Europe by type (classic hummus, lentil hummus, and others) and geography (UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe). The growing popularity of hummus is notably driving the Europe hummus market growth.

The fish sauce market size is expected to increase by USD 726.63 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers fish sauce market segmentation by product (industrial fish sauce and traditional fish sauce) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing preference for convenience in cooking is one of the key drivers supporting the fish sauce market growth.

Hummus Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,132.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Boars Head Brand, Cedars Mediterranean Foods Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Damai International, Deldiche NV, Fountain of Health, Haliburton International Foods Inc., Harvest Moon Foods, Hummus Goodness, Kasih Food Production Co., Lakeview Farms LLC, Lancaster Colony Corp., Moorish Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Savencia SA, Strauss Group Ltd., The Huda Bar, The Kraft Heinz Co., Wingreens Farms Pvt. Ltd., and Bakkavor Group PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

