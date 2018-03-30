Hummus Pods® Accelerate Nationwide

New retailers, new non-GMO status, and new talent!

The Modern Pod Company expands national rollout of Hummus Pods®- the better-for-you hummus snacketizers!

News provided by

The Modern Pod Company

14:57 ET

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Modern Pod Company is delighted to announce expanding distribution across the country for its flagship Hummus Pod® program. Hummus Pods are the delicious, better-for-you, hand-held snacketizers that deliver hummus a whole new way. New retailers include Whole Foods Markets, Hannaford, Earth Fare, and a range of enlightened independents, drawing from an expanded UNFI warehouse footprint. Pods are now available in the frozen aisle in over 2,500 retail locations.

The Modern Pod Company expands national rollout of Hummus Pods®- the better-for-you hummus snacketizers!
The Modern Pod Company expands national rollout of Hummus Pods®- the better-for-you hummus snacketizers!

Hummus Pods have also secured Non-GMO Project Verification for the original Pod flavors – Zesty Lemon, Sriracha Lime, and Smoky Chipotle. Made from premium ingredients, Pods are crispy chewy multigrain shells encapsulating creamy, boldly seasoned hummus. Better-for-you, plant-based, real food ingredients are at the core of the Modern Pod Company's mission. Pods feature Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, premium US chickpeas, and wholesome ancient grains like teff and quinoa – with nothing artificial. They are a good source of fiber and protein, and are just 150 calories per three pod serving. "We've selected the best ingredients from the start, to create the best plant-based experience on the planet," comments Becky McCartin, a Modern Pod Product Developer.

And The Modern Pod Company is delighted to announce the appointment of Levon Kurkjian, a seasoned food industry executive, as General Manager. Levon is responsible for guiding growth and development and advancing the company's mission of bringing its plant-based Pod platform to the world. Prior to dedicating himself to Pod goodness, Levon led Signature Breads, a multi-site commercial bakery. He also served as VP of Marketing at Kettle Cuisine, an innovator of premium refrigerated and frozen soups. His background includes experience as a marketing strategy consultant and as the owner/operator of an independent supermarket.

About The Modern Pod Company
The Modern Pod Company is a bold, design-driven enterprise based in Providence, RI. Founded in late 2016, the company is a team of culinary inventors dedicated to creating innovative, healthy, plant-based Pod goodness. The Company is the first spin-out from The Food Innovation Nexus (The FIX), a product and venture creation firm closely aligned with Johnson & Wales University.  www.modpodco.com     

Company Contact
Levon Kurkjian
lkurkjian@modpodco.com     401.270.4728

The Modern Pod Company – 63 Baker Street, Providence RI 02905 www.modpodco.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hummus-pods-accelerate-nationwide-300622276.html

SOURCE The Modern Pod Company

Related Links

http://www.modpodco.com

You just read:

Hummus Pods® Accelerate Nationwide

News provided by

The Modern Pod Company

14:57 ET