Humorist Andrew Shaffer Announces Summer 2019 "Hope Rides Again" Tour in Support of New Obama Biden Mystery Novel

PHILADELPHIA, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Times bestselling humorist Andrew Shaffer has announced summer 2019 U.S. tour dates in support of Hope Rides Again: An Obama Biden Mystery, the much-anticipated sequel to the national bestselling political fan-fiction, Hope Never Dies.



Andrew Shaffer's "Hope Rides Again" speaking tour will visit bookstores and libraries in 28 cities through July and August. (A full list of dates is below--ticketed events are denoted with asterisks.) Shaffer will read selections from his new book, field reader questions, and discuss the current political climate--including presidential front-runner Joe Biden and the crowded Democratic field--with his trademark wit.



In the newly-released Hope Rides Again: An Obama Biden Mystery, President Obama and former vice president Joe Biden reprise their fictional roles as BFFs-turned-detectives (with an assist this time from Michelle Obama). The bromantic duo chases Obama's stolen Blackberry through the streets of Chicago…and right into a vast conspiracy.



The "Hope Rides Again" tour hits coastal markets such as New York City, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., as well as numerous cities in the heart of the country. "Unlike certain past presidential candidates, I will be visiting Wisconsin," says Shaffer.



Andrew Shaffer is the New York Times bestselling author of Hope Never Dies: An Obama Biden Mystery and the parody Fifty Shames of Earl Grey. He has appeared as a guest on NPR's All Things Considered and survived FOX News's FOX and Friends. Shaffer lives in Louisville, Kentucky, with his wife, novelist Tiffany Reisz.



FULL LIST OF 2019 "HOPE RIDES AGAIN" U.S. TOUR DATES



July 9, 2019 -- 57th Street Books -- Chicago, IL

July 10, 2019 -- Anderson's Books* -- Naperville, IL

July 11, 2019 -- Solid State Books -- Washington, DC

July 12, 2019 -- Drip Café* -- Hockessin, DE

July 13, 2019 -- Bethany Beach Books -- Bethany Beach, DE

July 14, 2019 -- Browseabout Books* -- Rehoboth Beach, DE

July 15, 2019 -- Free Library of Philadelphia -- Philadelphia, PA

July 16, 2019 -- Brookline Booksmith -- Brookline, MA

July 17, 2019 -- Books Are Magic** -- Brooklyn, NY

July 18, 2019 -- Fountain Bookstore -- Richmond, VA

July 22, 2019 -- Joseph-Beth Booksellers -- Lexington, KY

July 23, 2019 -- Joseph-Beth Booksellers -- Cincinnati, OH

July 24, 2019 -- Carmichael's Bookstore -- Louisville, KY

July 25, 2019 -- Left Bank Books -- St. Louis, MO

July 27, 2019 -- Magic City Books -- Tulsa, OK

July 28, 2019 -- Lawrence Public Library -- Lawrence, KS

July 29, 2019 -- Watermark Books & Café* -- Wichita, KS

July 31, 2019 -- Elliott Bay Book Company -- Seattle, WA

August 1, 2019 -- Powell's Books -- Portland, OR

August 2, 2019 -- Books Inc.* -- Campbell, CA

August 3, 2019 -- Book Passage -- San Francisco, CA

August 4, 2019 -- Chevalier's Books -- Los Angeles, CA

August 8, 2019 -- RAY GUN -- Des Moines, IA

August 12, 2019 -- Content Bookstore -- Northfield, MN

August 13, 2019 -- Boswell Book Company -- Milwaukee, WI

August 14, 2019 -- Barnes & Noble -- Madison, WI

August 19, 2019 -- The Bookshop -- Nashville, TN

August 24, 2019 -- Village Lights Bookstore -- Madison, IN



* Ticketed event; for more information, check event page on Facebook

** With comedian and Obama impersonator Dion Flynn, as seen on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Shaffer's Obama Biden Mystery series is available in trade paperback and ebook formats from Philadelphia's Quirk Books, and on audio from Audible Studios. For more information on the series or the author, visit Andrew Shaffer's official website at www.AndrewShaffer.com.



