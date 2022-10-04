Humphreys & Partners Architects Announce The Promotion of Amanda Tatko, Chief Revenue Officer

Prominent Dallas-based architecture firm brings diversity to their executive leadership team

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Humphreys & Partners Architects (HPA) executive leadership team has promoted Amanda Tatko to serve as the Chief Revenue Officer of HPA. In this new leadership position, Tatko will continue to oversee the business development and marketing teams and will play a critical role in the expansion of new business. Her focus will be on optimization resulting in enhanced productivity and better alignment across all teams, executing the current corporate strategic plan, and developing a plan for continued revenue growth.

Humphreys & Partners Architects Chief Revenue Officer, Amanda Tatko

Since joining the team in 2015, Tatko has led the business development department serving as the Director of Business Development and was quickly promoted to the VP of Business Development in 2018 for driving significant account growth resulting in record-breaking signed contracts year-over-year. She continues to demonstrate key leadership qualities that make her a crucial asset in the overall corporate strategy by securing new business and has been the driving force behind acquiring new accounts and expanding the business into new markets. Her strategic initiatives and thought leadership make her the ideal candidate to serve as the chief revenue officer on the executive leadership team.

"Amanda is more than equipped to lead and drive our corporate strategic revenue growth plan," stated Greg Faulkner, the President of HPA. "We are confident that she will continue to be a trailblazer in the years to come and will enable the company as a whole to achieve our revenue goals and continue to expand our business into new markets," Faulkner added.

The HPA executive leadership team currently includes Greg Faulkner, the HPA President, and Walter Hughes, the Chief Innovation Officer. Tatko's promotion will bring diversity to the c-suite, inspire creativity, and fuel continued innovation as the company continues to evolve and grow.

To learn more about Amanda Tatko and the HPA executive leadership team, visit humphreys.com/about. To learn more about Humphreys and Partners Architects or to explore our award-winning projects, visit humphreys.com.

ABOUT HUMPHREYS & PARTNERS ARCHITECTS

Established in 1991, Humphreys & Partners Architects continues to drive the multifamily design industry. With a well-rounded portfolio of projects developed across the country, our teams licensed nationwide combined with our exclusive trademarked concepts, more clients rely on our expertise and experience to bring their multifamily developments from concept to completion than any other firm. To learn more, visit humphreys.com and follow on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

CONTACT:

Shalott Cecchini, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

281-857-2116

SOURCE Humphreys & Partners Architects