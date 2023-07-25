Humphreys & Partners Architects Expands Presence with New Office in St. Petersburg, Florida

Leading Multifamily Architect Firm Embraces Growth Opportunity in Thriving Market

DALLAS , July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Humphreys & Partners Architects, a prominent architectural firm specializing in multifamily design, proudly announces the opening of their new office in St. Petersburg, Florida. This strategic expansion further solidifies the company's commitment to providing exceptional architectural services to clients across the nation.

The new office, located in the heart of St. Petersburg, will serve as a regional hub for Humphreys & Partners Architects, catering to the growing demand for innovative and sustainable multifamily designs in the St. Petersburg and Tampa markets. With a rich history of crafting award-winning projects, the firm's expansion into this vibrant city will not only enhance their presence but also strengthen their ability to meet the evolving needs of clients in the region.

Gregory Marinelli, Regional Director of Humphreys & Partners Architects, expressed his enthusiasm for this exciting milestone, stating, "We are thrilled to establish a physical presence in St. Petersburg and bring our unparalleled expertise in multifamily architecture to St. Petersburg and Tampa. Florida's prospering real estate landscape presents a tremendous opportunity for our firm to create exceptional living experiences that harmonize with the local culture and environment."

The decision to open a new office in St. Petersburg comes at a time when the city is experiencing significant growth, with a surge in both residential and commercial developments. By being on the ground, Humphreys & Partners Architects will be well-positioned to collaborate closely with local developers, builders, and community stakeholders to deliver innovative designs that elevate the multifamily housing experience.

The expansion into St. Petersburg not only signifies the firm's dedication to meeting the needs of its existing client base but also showcases their commitment to fostering long-term partnerships with new clients in the Florida market. Humphreys & Partners Architects, renowned for their expertise in designing award-winning, amenity-rich communities, aims to enhance the quality of living for residents while maximizing returns for developers.

With a legacy of over three decades in the architectural industry, Humphreys & Partners Architects has established itself as a trusted partner, consistently delivering exceptional designs and unparalleled service. The new St. Petersburg office marks an important milestone in the company's growth trajectory, ensuring their ability to cater to a wider range of clients and projects while remaining at the forefront of industry trends.

To learn more about Humphreys and Partners Architects or to explore our award-winning projects, visit humphreys.com.

ABOUT HUMPHREYS & PARTNERS ARCHITECTS

Established in 1991, Humphreys & Partners Architects continues to drive the multifamily design industry. With a well-rounded portfolio of projects developed across the country, our teams licensed nationwide combined with our exclusive trademarked concepts, more clients rely on our expertise and experience to bring their multifamily developments from concept to completion than any other firm. To learn more, visit humphreys.com and follow on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT

Shalott Cecchini, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

281-857-2116

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CONTACT

Brooke Iosue, Director of Business Development

[email protected]

704-299-2353

SOURCE Humphreys & Partners Architects