Humphreys & Partners Architects to Host Student Housing Webinar

Addressing the current state of the Student Housing Market

DALLAS, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent Dallas architecture firm, Humphreys & Partners Architects (HPA), will host a student housing webinar on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. CST. A panel of seasoned experts will take a deep dive into key issues impacting the student housing market including construction costs, design shifts, projected rental pricing, conventional student lending, demographic changes, and the latest trends in the student housing sector.

2023 A to Z Student Housing Webinar

HPA President, Greg Faulkner, will moderate the online event that will feature a dynamic lineup of guest speakers including HPA Vice President and Director of Student & Senior Housing, Yaohua Yu, Walker & Dunlop's Senior Managing Director of Real Estate Finance, Will Baker, and Gilbane Development Company's Senior Development Director, Jeff Resectco.

"Year-over-year the demand for student housing continues to increase on campuses across the country," stated Greg Faulkner. "We pride ourselves on being on the forefront of the market and provide cutting-end designs and one-of-a-kind amenities to meet the needs of this growing demographic," noted Faulkner.

To register for the student housing webinar, visit register.gotowebinar.com/hpa-student-housing. To learn more about Humphreys & Partners and their award-winning student housing designs, visit humphreys.com.

ABOUT HUMPHREYS & PARTNERS ARCHITECTS

Established in 1991, Humphreys & Partners Architects continues to drive the multifamily design industry. With a national portfolio of projects, an award-winning design team, and exclusive trademarked concepts, more clients rely on HPA's expertise to bring multifamily developments from concept to completion than ever before. To learn more, visit humphreys.com and follow along on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

