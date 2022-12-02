Humphreys & Partners Architects Win at the Multi-Housing News Excellence Awards

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Humphreys & Partners Architects (HPA) was honored at the 16th annual Excellence Awards hosted by Multi-housing News (MHN). Winners were announced on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Resource Furniture Showroom in Manhattan, New York.

MHN Excellence Awards Winning Projects

The Dallas-based architecture firm designed three award-winning projects in the Development & Design category across three use types. The Standard at Austin won gold in the Development & Design: Student Housing category. The 17-story high-rise community is comprised of 287 units offering 989 beds and is packed with sought-after amenities including a rooftop VIP lounge, a pool deck overlooking the city skyline, a two-story clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness/yoga rooms, an academic lounge featuring collaboration spaces, and private study pods all within walking distance to the University of Texas campus.

Icon Riverwalk won bronze in the Development & Design: Senior Housing category. The four-story senior living development located in Plainsboro, New Jersey consists of 260 units and offers premium living experiences including several on-site restaurants, an upscale piano lounge/bar, an on-site concierge, an indoor/outdoor pool, a large podium courtyard, a fitness center with a yoga studio, a theater, an art studio, and pickleball courts all within close proximity to the Princeton Healthcare System.

Jefferson Lumen received an honorable mention in the Development & Design: Mid Rise category. The luxury development located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area showcases 430 high-end apartment homes with an extensive amenity package including a rooftop lounge overlooking Lake Carolyn, a resort-style pool with lounge seating, multiple outdoor breezeway lounges, a one-of-a-kind game room, a mini-market, and rooftop dog park all conveniently located near the DFW International Airport. The overall property design was inspired by the neighboring Toyota Music Factory creating a bold, yet contemporary living experience.

"We are honored to see that three HPA projects were awarded this prestigious recognition in the Development & Design category. We push the boundaries to meet the needs of our clients and create authentic living experiences not found anywhere else," stated Greg Faulkner, President of Humphreys & Partners Architects. "We are fortunate to have a talented design team who understands each client's unique vision and we truly pride ourselves in being a developer's architect," added Faulkner.

To view these award-winning projects and to learn more about Humphreys & Partners Architects, visit https://humphreys.com/.

ABOUT HUMPHREYS & PARTNERS ARCHITECTS

Established in 1991, Humphreys & Partners Architects continues to drive the multifamily design industry. With a well-rounded portfolio of projects developed across the country, their teams licensed nationwide combined with their exclusive trademarked concepts, more clients rely on their expertise and experience to bring multifamily developments from concept to completion than any other firm. To learn more, visit humphreys.com and follow along on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

