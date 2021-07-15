Humphreys Witch Hazel Announces Partnership With Actress, Savannah Lee Smith

"We are absolutely delighted to have Savannah Lee Smith join the Humphreys family ," said Karen Lesh, Humphreys Director of Marketing. "Savannah has been using Humphreys in her skincare routine since first trying our toners, and it only made sense for our ambassador to have a natural affinity for the brand. Savannah truly embodies the wild & free spirit of Humphreys, and we're excited for all that is to come!"

Humphreys Witch Hazel is sustainably wild harvested preserve its natural potency and distilled to capture its more pure, vital plant essence – not diluted and never polluted. Humphreys is proud to responsibly manufacture products and offer a vegan, cruelty-free skincare experience free of dyes, sulfates, parabens, gluten and phthalates.

Savannah Lee Smith shared "I'm so excited to be working with Humphreys Witch Hazel! Humphreys Toners are amazing and are a staple in my skincare routine. It's important for me to use products that are natural and organic, and I love Humphreys holistic take on toners."

Humphreys Witch Hazel offers three Organic Toners including Humphreys Clarify Pure Witch Hazel Organic Toner, Humphreys Calm & Clarify Witch Hazel with Lavender Organic Toner and Humphreys Soothe & Clarify Witch Hazel with Rose Organic Toner. Additionally, the brand offers four Alcohol-Free Toners including Humphreys Soothe Witch Hazel with Rose Alcohol-Free Toner, Humphreys Nourish Witch Hazel with Aloe Alcohol-Free Toner, Humphreys Refresh Witch Hazel with Cucumber Alcohol-Free Toner and Humphreys Recharge Witch Hazel with Grapefruit Alcohol-Free Toner. The full collection features botanical ingredients specially selected for the beautiful benefits they bring to senses and skin, always wild & free. Humphreys Witch Hazel is available at Walmart, Amazon and select Target stores.

About Humphreys®

Founded in 1854 by Dr. Frederick Humphreys, a pioneer in natural personal care, Humphreys marries the strength of natural, time-honored ingredients with the latest skincare discoveries to provide unbridled beauty. Humphreys is proud to responsibly manufacture their products and offer a vegan, cruelty-free skincare experience free of dyes, sulfates, parabens, gluten and phthalates. Rooted in the belief that sometimes the best way to nourish your true nature is to simply go wild, Humphreys sources their coveted wild crop witch hazel in the forests of New England. Humphreys Witch Hazel is distinctively, wild harvested to capture the vital plant essence and distilled to preserve its natural potency – not diluted and never polluted. Embrace the wild way to enrich your skin, revive your senses, and refresh your spirit with Humphreys. Always Be Wild & Free. For more visit, www.humphreysusa.com

