Hunched App Expands to Android, Launches Updated iOS Version to Combat Text Neck Epidemic

The App Expands its Commitment to Fight Text Neck with its Latest Innovation

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's digital age, posture-related issues like "Text Neck" and "Forward Head Posture" have become increasingly prevalent, affecting individuals of all ages. In response, Hunched, a leading posture improvement non-wearable app, is proud to announce its official launch on Android, alongside an updated iOS version.

Dr. Dean Fishman, a pioneer in the chiropractic field, is best known for discovering the widespread issue of "Text Neck" and coining the term. As a chiropractor with over 20 years of experience, Dr. Fishman has become a leading advocate for educating the public on the dangers of poor posture from digital device usage. He developed Hunched to combat the growing epidemic of posture-related issues caused by prolonged device use, empowering users to take control of their spinal health. Hunched serves as a personal posture coach built right into your device without the need to wear anything additional. Hunched offers real-time posture monitoring and gentle reminders when alignment falters. Text Neck is an ever-growing concern in our tech-driven world, which can cause headaches, back pain, neck pain, and more. With Hunched, users are empowered to address this issue proactively.

The app has undergone a sleek redesign, offering a more intuitive and user-friendly experience. In addition to its new look, Hunched now lays the groundwork for exciting upcoming features, including connecting with friends, a premium version, and regular giveaways to encourage streak building.

"Our mission with Hunched is to make proper posture assistance accessible to everyone, whether you're working from home, at the office, or on-the-go. Expanding to Android allows us to bring this essential tool to a broader audience, while our new iOS features reflect our commitment to continuous improvement in the fight against Text Neck," said Founder Dean Fishman.

Hunched offers personalized insights into posture habits, streak tracking, and daily posture exercises to strengthen muscles and relieve tension. The app's history feature enables users to monitor their progress, celebrate milestones, and enhance motivation.

With Text Neck affecting people worldwide, Hunched is a proactive solution to combat this growing issue. For more information or to download the app, visit HunchedApp.com or find Hunched on Google Play and the App Store.

