Hunden Strategic Partners Announces Request for Qualifications for a Mixed-Use Development in Tulsa, Oklahoma

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunden Strategic Partners (HSP), on behalf of the Tulsa Parking Authority (TPA) and the City of Tulsa, is issuing a Request for Qualifications from developers and/or development teams regarding the ultimate development of a mixed-use project (Project) at 311 N. Boulder Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

HSP and the TPA invite firms experienced in developing mixed-use projects to submit their qualifications in response to this RFQ. The Project is proposed to occupy a one-acre site in the Arts District of downtown Tulsa. The Arts District has experienced a significant transformation as the result of investments in retail, restaurant, entertainment, cultural, hotel, office and sports over the past several years. The development site sits amid these developments and offers a significant opportunity for an experienced Developer.

While the mixed-use project will allow for some flexibility and creativity from the Developer or Development Team, there are some specific requirements for any proposed development plan. First, 70 of the existing parking spaces on the surface lot at the 311 North Boulder Avenue site must be replaced in any and all scenarios. Further, any additional parking demands created by the Project should be accommodated by additional onsite parking. Ultimately, the TPA and the City of Tulsa are looking to induce a compelling development to include retail, restaurant, residential, office, and other uses in a mid-rise development.

TPA's Chair A. Craig Abrahamson stated, "The redevelopment of this parcel represents a key opportunity to continue momentum in the Arts District and Downtown Tulsa while ensuring that visitors, residents, and workers have access to parking. With nearly $400,000,000 in projects currently under construction, planned to break ground within the next year, or in final planning stages – all within walking distance of the site – we feel we have an unmatched opportunity to help add to an area that is already a top destination for walkable, mixed-use development that contributes to the vibrancy of this urban neighborhood."

The TPA intends for the Developer or Development Team to finance and develop the Project, to manage the development process and to provide for the operation and management of the Project. However, it is possible that the TPA may participate in the funding of the parking portion of the structure, or lease the garage to the Developer.

The RFQ process will result in a short-list of three to four developers who will be invited to the RFP stage. After reviewing proposals by the short-listed firms and conducting interviews, the top-ranked group is expected to be notified by the spring of 2020.

Firms are invited to submit their qualifications for developing mixed-use projects of this type. Submittals are due no later than 4:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

For more information on the RFQ, to download the RFQ materials, and to register as a document holder to be included in future communications, please visit www.hundenpartners.com. Navigate to the "Downloads" tab on the website to download RFQ materials.

Proposers are to contact Rob Hunden, President of Hunden Strategic Partners, via email at rhunden@hundenpartners.com with questions concerning this RFQ by 5:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. All questions will be responded to via an addendum issued by Dec. 5, 2019.

