HUNDO Sports Exchange Launches as the Future of Fantasy Sports

DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch of the new fantasy sports platform, HUNDO Sports Exchange, has garnered immense excitement from fans across the country, including former professional athletes, and promises to disrupt the fantasy sports industry forever. HUNDO offers a fresh game for fans looking for new ways to engage with sports, compete with family and friends, and, for a limited time, win up to $1000.

"We are proud and excited to release a platform that makes live sports more fun to watch," said Evan Singer, co-founder of HUNDO Sports Exchange, who built fantasy apps for NFL.com Fantasy Football and developed products and marketing at Uber. "We intentionally designed the game to elevate the fantasy experience and alleviate frustrations we felt playing traditional fantasy sports for years. No need to learn hundreds of players. No salary caps. No more lineup locks once a game starts. Just pure fun and friendly competition in real-time."

HUNDO blends the social aspects of fantasy sports with stock market principles. HUNDO fantasy players aim to grow their portfolio of HUNDO dollars, the app's virtual currency, by buying and selling shares of any team, during any live game, in real-time. Unlike many other platforms, players are not locked from taking action after games have begun. HUNDO players can create "private pools" with friends and family that serve as a social media feed to write posts, view other users' activity, and measure your standing. For a limited time, players can win up to $1000 every Sunday night by holding the highest portfolio value of all app users that week.

"I believe fantasy sports players are looking for a new game that takes less time but maintains the comradery around fantasy sports," said co-founder Scott Kaufman. "HUNDO allows players to interact with their friends directly in the app while they play in real-time. With people at home more often during COVID-19, HUNDO also provides an opportunity to socialize in a new way."

HUNDO's ingenuity has captured the attention of prominent athletes, including venture capitalist Will Allen, former All-American safety for The Ohio State University and retired NFL player.

"The fantasy sports industry is in need of a more flexible and dynamic solution," said Allen. "Hundo is fresh, fun, exciting and what fans have been looking for to enhance their experience watching sports. My friends and I are enjoying the real time in-game action. HUNDO puts the sports fan first and I'm excited to see the founders take fantasy to the next level."

HUNDO currently offers NFL and NCAAF action but will soon add golf and soccer. NBA, NHL, MLB, and NCAAB will also be available when those seasons resume. For more information and updates, please visit: hundoexchange.com.

About HUNDO Sports Exchange:

HUNDO Sports Exchange is a Dallas-based fantasy sports platform founded in 2019. HUNDO is a free, weekly fantasy sports game that blends the social aspects of fantasy sports with stock market principles, enabling players to interact with each other and sports in real-time. HUNDO players create private pools with friends and family where they can chat and compete throughout each game. HUNDO eliminates lineup locks once a game starts, gets rid of salary caps, and does not require the user to learn hundreds of players. For a limited time, players can win up to $1000 each week by holding the highest portfolio value of all app users. HUNDO is available on iOS and Android devices. To learn more, visit hundoexchange.com.

