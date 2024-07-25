Hundred Acre Wine Group Announces New Hires for Luxury Wine Company

ST. HELENA, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jayson Woodbridge of Hundred Acre Wine Group has named three new additions to his leadership team.

Matt Ochse has been appointed National Sales Director for The Hundred Acre Wine Group. With more than 17 years in the industry, Ochse brings deep experience in the luxury wine business.

Prior to joining Hundred Acre, Ochse served as vice president of sales for LVMH, director at Armand de Brignac Champagne and held senior roles with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits of Illinois.

With an extensive background in building and managing fine wine brands, Leah Moorhead joins Hundred Acre as Central Region Manager.

Moorhead comes to Hundred Acre from Provignage, where she served as the national sales manager, overseeing its Evening Land, Sandhi, and Domaine de la Côte brands. Before that, she was the state manager for Glazer's Wine & Spirits' Domaine & Estates Artisanal Wines Texas division.

Lastly, growing our sales team in a newly established role as South Central Region Manager is Andrew Dunsky.

Dunsky brings experience with Hundred Acre Wine Group as a top performer for our wines in the state of Texas during his 9 years as Division Manager at Republic National Distributing. His role will focus heavily on Texas and surrounding markets.

"We're delighted Matt, Leah and Andrew are joining our growing leadership team," said Landon Patterson, CEO of The Hundred Acre Wine Group. "We're moving into a new chapter of our business with the additions of Fortunate Son and Summer Dreams Wines to the Hundred Acre portfolio. Adding Matt, Leah and Andrew to our already top tier team is a major move for us and we look forward to them having an immediate impact in our business."

About Hundred Acre Wine Group

Jayson Woodbridge is the founder and he and his wife Helen Woodbridge are the sole proprietors of the Hundred Acre Wine Group. Jayson is the only winemaker of one of the world's most sought-after wines, producing the highest-scoring wines in the world under the Hundred Acre label, having been awarded 65 scores of 100 points over the last 19 vintages.

For Hundred Acre, Woodbridge owns and operates various Napa Valley vineyard properties, including the 9-acre Morgan's Way Vineyard in St. Helena, the 13–acre Ark Vineyard outside of St. Helena, and the 5-acre Few and Far Between Vineyard outside of Calistoga.

Under Hundred Acre Wine Group, Woodbridge has expanded his vineyard holdings and winemaking to include recently released Fortunate Son and Summer Dreams wines, the latter marking his return to Burgundian varieties.

Fortunate Son

Woodbridge and Hundred Acre Wine Group recently purchased Madrigal Family Winery in Calistoga, adding to his growing wine empire.

In 2020, Woodbridge purchased the David Fulton Ranch, which was one of the first vineyards and wineries established in Napa Valley. Then, in 2022, he bought an 18-acre vineyard on Calistoga's Larkmead Lane; Woodbridge said he'd admired the vineyard, first planted in 1882, from afar for 30 years. Madrigal, previously owned by Napa's famed Duckhorn Vineyards, is less than a half mile from the Larkmead site and within five miles of David Fulton. The three vineyards, and two winery properties will be home to Fortunate Son wines with tasting rooms planned. The Fortunate Son portfolio consists of single-vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Sauvignon Blends produced from these small family vineyards.

Summer Dreams

In Sonoma, Woodbridge acquired the historic Peterson Ranch and vineyards as home to Summer Dreams, a portfolio consisting of Sonoma Coast Pinot Noirs, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé. Future plans include a Summer Dreams tasting room at the historic ranch.

