Hundred, personalized vitamin brand, raises $8MM from Insight Partners to expand to the US market and change the way you take vitamins

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- hundred, the direct-to-consumer personalized vitamin subscription company, announces a $8M investment from Insight Partners today at the Web Summit. The company offers consumers a holistic experience driven by science, research, and guidance from a dedicated nutrition expert for supported self-care. hundred designs its vitamins for increased efficacy through expertly-developed capsule technology, and subscribers create their custom mix by completing a five-minute holistic consultation that is based on the four critical pillars of wellness (nutrition, movement, sleep and stress balance). Most of hundred's clientele are women taking prescription medication, which is why hundred's consultation ensures that vitamin recommendations are 100% compatible with each customer's health plan.

Using pharma logistical technology, hundred's growing portfolio of 34 vitamins and supplements can fulfill over 75K unique combinations. "60% of health issues are connected to our lifestyle behaviors – such as poor sleep and stress," said Edwina Clark, hundred Head of Scientific Content. "Reminding you to take your vitamins daily is not enough, we have to make sure you get the four pillars covered, and we'll help you stick with your vitamin journey while making reassessments and adjustments when required."

The FDA is not authorized to regulate dietary supplements for safety and effectiveness before they are marketed. Common industry practices include overdosing to appear more potent, and adding synthetic fillers and mercury. Driven by transparency, hundred performs quality control checks throughout its supply chain and includes a published chemical analysis for each product.

When compared to other personalized vitamin brands including care/of, hundred commits to customers by pairing them with a dedicated nutrition expert to guide them through their unique vitamin journey. When compared to premium supplements like the synbiotic Seed and the multivitamin Ritual, hundred provides a more complete offer, complementing a vast array of health goals as it's never an individual factor leading to better health.

"We aim to develop a modern wellness company that lasts, democratizing access to nutritional education as a proxy to better health. We know that vitamins without guidance don't work, and health improvements are slow and often hard to reach by yourself," said Dario Galbiati Alborghetti, hundred founder and CEO. "Our service aims for better health without excessive costs, and is designed to evaluate the whole person over time."

About hundred

hundred was founded by Dario Galbiati Alborghetti, an entrepreneur in the food and healthcare industry, to fill the common gaps in our diets with personalized vitamins. Learn more at www.joinhundred.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram @joinhundred.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

