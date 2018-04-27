Hundreds Expected at Star-Studded Party on International Tabletop Day

WHAT:

Tabletop games are booming. Sales of hobby games grew 21% in 2016, topping $1.4 billion, and restaurants dedicated to gaming are popping up all over the country. International Tabletop Day (tabletopday.com), held every April since 2013, is a way for gamers to celebrate their favorite pastime and invite newcomers to the hobby.

Unrivaled World Championship, the world's largest table gaming tournament, is hosting this event to announce their 2018 Season.

The event will also raise awareness for TalkAboutIt.org for the Epilepsy Foundation of America ( www.epilepsy.com ), and the nonPareil Institute (www.npitx.org), aiding adults with autism, which affects many players in the Unrivaled tournament and in the gaming community at large.

WHO:

Celebrities slated to appear include:

Greg Grunberg ( Heroes , Star Wars: The Force Awakens )

Milana Vayntrub ( This is Us , Silicon Valley )

Kelen Coleman ( The Newsroom , The Office )

Jorge Garcia ( Lost )

Trisha Hershberger (Geek & Sundry)

Nick Murphy of The Brothers Murph

of The Brothers Murph Michael Williams , founder of Unrivaled and CEO of GameWorks

, founder of Unrivaled and CEO of GameWorks Mikkel Bertelsen , creator of the popular dexterity game KLASK

WHERE:

Tabletop Tap House (formerly Jillian's)

175 Fourth Street at Howard

San Francisco, CA 94103

WHEN:

Saturday, April 28

8:00am Event Set Up – On camera interview available to intro event, rise of gaming hobby 2:00pm Doors Open to Public – Photo ops available for run of event; Celebrities available for photo ops, brief on camera interviews 7:00pm Event Ends

