Hundreds from Around the World Attend iDashboards' Online Annual User Conference to Learn How to Increase Operational Success During COVID19

TROY, Mich., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iDashboards just completed their three-day annual user conference, that was attended by hundreds of clients from around the world. This year's conference was held online with multiple educational sessions and workshops on how to help management teams increase operational success and team member performance in a COVID19 world using iDashboards business intelligence and dashboard applications.

Workshops and interactive educational sessions were presented by iDashboards and strategic business intelligence partners and industry leaders on key methods, measurement models, data visualization techniques and how to use our performance management scorecards from the loading manager to senior leadership. Operating in real time and running on laptops, tablets and mobile devices, iDashboards' business intelligence platform helps improvement directed organizations make better decisions when needed.