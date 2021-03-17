Hundreds from Around the World Attend iDashboards' Online Annual User Conference to Learn How to Increase Operational Success During COVID19
Mar 17, 2021, 10:00 ET
TROY, Mich., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iDashboards just completed their three-day annual user conference, that was attended by hundreds of clients from around the world. This year's conference was held online with multiple educational sessions and workshops on how to help management teams increase operational success and team member performance in a COVID19 world using iDashboards business intelligence and dashboard applications.
Workshops and interactive educational sessions were presented by iDashboards and strategic business intelligence partners and industry leaders on key methods, measurement models, data visualization techniques and how to use our performance management scorecards from the loading manager to senior leadership. Operating in real time and running on laptops, tablets and mobile devices, iDashboards' business intelligence platform helps improvement directed organizations make better decisions when needed.
Shadan Quotation: "We are happy to note that our first virtual conference had more attendees than any of our earlier in-person conferences. This shows the benefit of greater participation in virtual events, although certainly less exciting than in-person", said Shadan Malik, CEO of iDashboards.
About iDashboards:
iDashboards is a market leader in turning complex data and organizational information from multiple sources into readily identifiable visual graphics, dashboards, scorecards and measurement solutions for managers to use as a success platform to help them make better decisions. iDashboards has over 3,000 business intelligence clients and operates both domestically and internationally. Visit iDashboards at www.idashboards.com
