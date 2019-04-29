Hundreds from gaming community convene in Memphis to support lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The St. Jude PLAY LIVE Summit kick-starts the annual prize season, running through the end of May, during which gamers around the world will leverage their platforms and game for good while earning incentives. At this year's summit, some of the most generous St. Jude supporters experienced the mission firsthand by touring the hospital, building LEGO sets and playing video games with St. Jude patients, and participating in service projects.

"Last week we were privileged to host some of the most generous, impactful supporters in the global gaming community," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "By simply doing what they love – playing, competing and streaming games – this powerful group from more than 30 countries is pioneering a new fundraising landscape that supports our St. Jude mission. We are grateful for each person who is logging on, streaming, gaming, sharing, watching and donating. The work they do today is defining what it means to participate in charitable giving tomorrow."

Whether it's Fortnite, Legend of Zelda or Overwatch, participants can play their favorite video games while helping raise funds and awareness for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude. Supporters can get involved by signing up to fundraise at stjude.org/playlive or by following @StJudePLAYLIVE on Twitter.

Programs like St. Jude PLAY LIVE help ensure no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

