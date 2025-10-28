Hundreds Gather at Caltech for "Bright Harvest," a Film on Harnessing Solar Power From Space

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of people filled Caltech's Beckman Auditorium on Monday evening for the West Coast premiere of "Bright Harvest: Powering Earth From Space," a new documentary chronicling a scientific dream that has leapt closer to reality: beaming solar energy from orbit to power Earth.

Caltech professors Sergio Pellegrino, Harry Atwater, Ali Hajimiri, producer Brigitte Bren and director Steven Reich discuss the documentary, "Bright Harvest: Powering Earth From Space," at the film's West Coast premiere on Oct. 27, 2025, at Caltech's Beckman Auditorium.

The film — produced by philanthropist and Caltech trustee Brigitte Bren and written, directed, and produced by Steven Reich — tells the story of three Caltech professors whose decade-long collaboration led to the world's first successful demonstration of wireless power transmission from space to Earth in 2023.

At the heart of "Bright Harvest" is the journey of professors Harry Atwater, Ali Hajimiri, and Sergio Pellegrino, whose combined expertise in materials science, electrical engineering, and aerospace structures made possible the creation of ultra-lightweight systems capable of collecting and transmitting energy from space.

The research was made possible by a donation of more than $100 million by Mrs. Bren and her husband, Donald Bren, Chairman of Irvine Company and a lifetime member of the Caltech Board of Trustees.

Mrs. Bren told the audience that the documentary was initially intended for Caltech's archives but soon evolved into a project with a larger mission. "When this took place, it was a major breakthrough," she said. "Space enthusiasts knew about it, but most people didn't. That's when I decided we needed to do this documentary — to make people aware of this achievement."

Following the screening, Mrs. Bren and Reich joined the three scientists on stage for a discussion about their collaboration and the future of space-based solar energy. "It's interesting because there's three different teams — that's how it starts," Pellegrino said of their multidisciplinary approach.

Atwater said the next step will require moving beyond research to commercialization. "What happens next, it has to be commercial," he said. "It can't be done just at Caltech."

Mrs. Bren emphasized the importance of U.S. leadership in this emerging field. "Many countries are working on space-based solar energy research," she said. "And then there are three professors and their students at Caltech. That's extraordinary. I really would like to see the United States become the leader in space-based solar energy. That is the mission."

Former California Governor Gray Davis, who attended the screening, praised the project's potential. "This is how things start," he said. "The power of relying on the sun for energy is so compelling. This is something that's going to happen. And the film will hasten the process."

As the evening concluded, Mrs. Bren reflected on the moment's significance. "You're taking part in the birth of a new energy — and this is really just the start."

