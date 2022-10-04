Hundreds of Attendees Participate in ValConnect, ValGenesis' Annual User Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis Inc. successfully concluded its virtual annual user conference on Wednesday September 28th. More than 400 attendees participated in 20 keynotes, product insights and industry discussions. The sessions offered something for everyone, from new users to seasoned pros.

ValConnect featured a brilliant and inspiring lineup of speakers including Francisco Vicenty, Program Manager, Case for Quality from the FDA; Dr. Ajaz Hussain PhD, an acknowledged thought leader in the advancement of pharmaceuticals, regulatory science, and drug development, and a highly sought-after speaker and writer; Sang Yoon, Site Quality Head from Theragent; Sanjay Sharma, Vice President & Global Head of Technology Transfer (Formulations) from Lupin; Rajesh Thempadiyill, Head of Quality Digital Transformation & Compliance from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories; Prem Iyangar, Associate Director & India Head for Quality & Med Technology from Accenture; Sandra Silva, Head of Digital Transformation from 4Tune Engineering; Paul DaCosta, QMS Manager from Philips; Sathish Kumar Shanmugam, IT Product Manager from Roche; Shawn Phillips, Business Application Manager from Genentech; and other distinguished speakers.

ValGenesis CEO and Chief Product Strategist Dr. Siva Samy kicked off this year's conference with an overview of 2022 and the product roadmap for 2023 and beyond. In his keynote, Dr. Samy revealed the company had tripled its R&D resources to support new product development and added four new products to its portfolio, two of which (iRISK™ and iSEE™) came from its acquisition of 4Tune Engineering (4TE) in June 2022.

ValGenesis CTO Mike Hicks joined the keynote to discuss three core roadmap themes: the future of digital validation; the importance of providing value across the entire validation lifecycle; and new advancements the company is working on to help customers cross the Validation 4.0 chasm, i.e., move from a document mindset to a continuous validation mindset to gain substantial new levels of productivity. As committed as ValGenesis is to innovation and meeting future needs, Mike Hicks made it clear that it is equally committed to continually improving the capabilities and scalability of existing products.

ValGenesis VLMS v4.2, slated for release in Q4 2022, features over 100 customer-driven product improvements and a Design Manager module with enhanced risk management capabilities that are aligned with the newly released CSA guidance.

FDA's Francisco Vicenty presented a brilliant keynote on how the FDA is collaborating to enable a highly connected device ecosystem to strengthen product quality, innovation, and safety. "The idea for delivering really high-quality products is very simple - design excellence, manufacturing excellence, supply excellence, and servicing excellence. If we're improving any of these areas, everything moves in a positive direction," he said. Vicenty underscored that the end goal isn't the regulation, but rather the priority is patients and patient outcomes.

ValConnect brings customers, partners, industry experts, and employees together for informative, inspiring, and interactive customer story presentations, roundtable discussions, product trainings, professional network building, and more. The event is an opportunity for every member of the ValGenesis ecosystem to connect with new and familiar industry peers, trade ideas, and learn from one another.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com.

Further information:

Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex. 1026, [email protected]

SOURCE ValGenesis, Inc