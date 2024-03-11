HUNDREDS OF CHILDREN IN NEED ACROSS THE COUNTRY WILL RECEIVE FREE SHOES THANKS TO BJ's RESTAURANT & BREWHOUSE® AND HAV A SOLE

This March College Basketball Season, BJ's Restaurants Invites Its Loyal Fans to Celebrate the Spirit of Teamwork by Supporting Hav A Sole's Mission to Give Shoes to Children in Need

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the land of plenty, where dreams take flight, it is easy to forget that millions of children in the United States are living in poverty, deprived of even the most basic necessities, such as a pair of shoes. In the spirit of March college basketball, a season filled with come-from-behind upsets and heartwarming underdog stories, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse® (NASDAQ: BJRI) is proud to partner with Hav A Sole to donate sneakers to children in need and make a lasting and positive impact on communities across the country.

During this year's annual college basketball tournament, BJ's Restaurants and Hav A Sole are launching a community program that is much more than a buzzer beater—it's a slam dunk when it comes to helping children in need. Beginning this Friday, March 15, BJ's is kicking off a nationwide campaign in its own backyard by sponsoring Hav A Sole's annual Dream Out Loud benefit in Downtown Los Angeles and donating funds to provide hundreds of pairs of shoes to children across the country. BJ's is also inviting its guests and fans to rally together and provide even more shoes for children in need. From March 11 through April 8, 2024, guests dining in-restaurant who donate $1 or more on their restaurant bill will not only directly help children step into a new pair of shoes, but also will receive a coupon for a FREE Pizookie® to redeem on their next visit.

BJ's Restaurants will then hit the road and pop up in cities across the United States to give away shoes to kids, beginning in Los Angeles before moving on to the Bay Area, Dallas, and Indianapolis. The Final Four cities will be announced on BJ's Instagram channel after the conclusion of the tournament.

"BJ's is joining Hav A Sole in its commitment to bring positive change to those who need it most," said Heidi Rogers, Senior Vice President of Marketing at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "Shoes are not a luxury. They are a necessity. We are proud to partner with an organization that shares our vision for making moments matter not only for our guests but also for our community, because we believe that the real magic happens when we all join together."

Rikki Mendias founded Hav A Sole based on his own lack of access to footwear as a child. "Shoes are a steppingstone to a world of possibilities, and Hav A Sole is honored to work with BJ's Restaurants and its communities to make a difference in the lives of children across the country," said Mendias. "With each pair of shoes donated, we're helping kids walk confidently toward a brighter future."

For both BJ's Restaurants and Hav A Sole, providing help to communities in need is personal. Through social activism, volunteering, and community building, BJ's Restaurants and Hav A Sole have touched thousands of lives, offering not just shoes, but also a sense of hope and community to those in need.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJ's), is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where Craft Matters®. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. A winner of the 2024 Vibe Vista Award for Best Overall Beverage Program for Multi-Unit Chain Restaurants and the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 casual dining restaurants in 30 states. All restaurants offer dine in, take out, delivery, and large-party catering. For more information on BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

About Hav A Sole

Hav A Sole's mission is to provide marginalized populations with quality footwear to encourage healthier lifestyles. Hav A Sole has touched thousands of lives through social activism, volunteering and building community. This movement not only affects the individuals who receive the shoes, but it increases a sense of social responsibility with its young volunteers offering them a way to get involved in their community. Built upon a grassroots model, Hav A Sole's goal is to double our efforts so we can increase the amount of shoes given out and touch even more lives. While we receive support from friends from all over the nation, we are especially grateful for the support of ten local Nike outlets who have donated thousands of shoes so the Hav A Sole team could deliver them to homeless individuals and at risk youth.

