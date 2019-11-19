Hundreds of Cities Align With SmartGuy® to Create City Business 'Families'

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Each day, hundreds of business owners are rushing to join SmartGuy to become the only listed professional in their city and category, weaving together thousands of local city business networks limited to 1,500 exclusive, referring businesses.

While the concept of simple business networks is not unique, SmartGuy has innovated the city-network model in a way that is being rapidly adopted in thousands of cities across the country and major cities worldwide.

Rather than charging an initial fee to join or requiring mandatory weekly meetings, SmartGuy encourages its members to commit to providing quality service and to leverage the network generating mutual referrals of others whenever possible.

SmartGuy's rapid growth is based on what they provide small business professionals for free and how they connect their members together.

A small business owner can join in just 1-2 minutes 24/7 and, once verified, can secure an exclusive listing in their local city directory and local city business referral network and can leverage the supplied editable web page that can rank on the first page of major search engines, like Google®, in as little as two weeks … all for free.

"I couldn't believe it," states restaurant owner Pete Gallanis. "I signed up online and added my three restaurants and within a couple weeks, my editable SmartGuy webpages appeared on the first page of Google -- I didn't pay a thing. I am telling everyone about SmartGuy!"

But the real value is not just in the directory listing or high-ranking free webpage. It is the value of being the only professional in their city/category as each individual city-network grows to a maximum of 1,500 referring businesses.

As SmartGuy's City networks continue accelerated growth of local referring businesses, small business owners can remain for free or elect to secure their spot as the only professional within their category/city for just $69 per month. All SmartGuy agreements are month-to-month.

When asked about how massive online companies like Amazon® affect SmartGuy, Jordon Wexler responded:

"Low-cost internet-sourced pricing of products and services is a big problem and many small businesses are shutting down as a result of increased competition; however, SmartGuy gives small businesses a fighting chance. You see, these large online companies share a brand, central management, standardized business methods and, of course, lower overhead costs, but not to the benefit of consumers who have come to rely on the customized and personalized services offered by local business owners. SmartGuy provides a massive advantage for the business professional that many online services can't or won't do.

"By aligning together, small businesses can now leverage the massive online and offline power of SmartGuy and generate ongoing leads from consumers and local referring businesses. This will allow them to reduce or eliminate advertising efforts and pass those savings on to consumers in the form of discounts, which is a great way to take back control of potential customers and clients looking for deals."

There is no question as to why SmartGuy is growing so fast. After all, search engine optimization (SEO) companies often charge $500-$1,000 per month just to help get businesses on the top of search engines, where SmartGuy is doing that and a lot more -- for free.

