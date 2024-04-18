Hundreds of Community Leaders Kick Off Multi-city Convening in Bakersfield With a Simple Message: Do Not Cut San Joaquin Valley Programs & Services

"I came here to share with you what happened to us during COVID, because at this time we saw how unstable our system and laws are for our community," said Yuriria Lopez, a Bakersfield resident. "For farmworkers and those of us considered essential who couldn't stay home but had to keep working and had many losses."

Lopez described her role as a community leader and promotora, her work to ensure proper vaccine and resource access and the imbalance of power when it comes to laws and policies that did not allow the most essential workers basic rights and support to stay home to care for their children. "Equity means we give those who need, whatever it is that they need. It does not mean everyone gets the same thing. Collectively, we can work together to ensure our community has a right to fight for what it needs," Lopez concluded.

Equity on the Road grows out of the legacy for Equity on the Mall, the annual advocacy event that for almost a decade has focused attention on health and racial equity in the San Joaquin Valley by bringing hundreds of residents to Sacramento to share their policy priorities with state decision-makers. Equity on the Road continues this mission by bringing lawmakers to communities on the ground to foster dialogue about the intersecting issues affecting the people of the San Joaquin Valley. The town hall series serves as a platform for community engagement and collaboration, bringing together residents, community organizations and elected officials to advocate for meaningful change.

Notable elected officials such as Manpreet Kaur, Bakersfield City Council Member, Chris Cruz Boone, President of Bakersfield City School Board and representatives from Assemblymember Jasmeet Baines were present in the inaugural townhall.

Dr. Chris Cruz Boone, School Board President of the Bakersfield City School district said "In Bakersfield City School District, we recently did an audit of our services and found that only 1 in 4 families actually utilize the services that they are offered. There is a lot of distrust and trauma." She spoke eloquently about breaking generational curses and addressing trauma in communities dealing with incarceration and drug addiction. She shared her personal story dealing with these issues and how she is helping other students navigate through these barriers. "I am not ashamed" she said, and invites others to share their stories to continue actively finding ways to work together to understand and overcome personal challenges.

The Madera town hall scheduled for April 18 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm will center on residents' access to healthcare and immigration services. Attendees will engage in discussions with experts, community leaders and policymakers, sharing their insights and experiences and proposing solutions to foster understanding to improve equitable access to healthcare and support for immigrant communities in the San Joaquin Valley. Assemblymembers Esmeralda Soria and Joaquin Arambula will be present to listen and discuss community priorities in Madera's town hall. The event will be held at Matilda Torres High School Cafeteria, 16645 Road 26 Madera, CA 93638.

The Stockton town hall is scheduled for April 19 4:00pm - 7:00pm and will center on land use, housing and climate change, exploring their profound implications for residents across the region. Attendees will engage with experts, community leaders and policymakers, sharing their insights and experiences to amplify voices, spark meaningful discussions and drive collective action to create more sustainable and equitable communities in the San Joaquin Valley. The event will be held at University of the Pacific, Raymond Great Hall, Rudkin Way, Stockton, CA 95204.

