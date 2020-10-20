Hundreds of Couples Saved by Shibari Academy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's quarantine has pushed many couples to the limit. Sharing the same space 24-7 has transformed cute quirks into annoying ticks and the bedroom into a dreadful place. Physical closeness does not equal emotional connection. Shibari Academy proposes a novel approach to breaching the communication chasm between couples by means of practicing the art of Shibari.

Shibari refers to the Japanese art of tying people. After WWII, the west adopted this practice and transformed it into a tool to connect, communicate and love your partner. It became an excuse to talk about your innermost desires and to explore the limits of pain and pleasure. A friendly introduction into the world of kink.

Shibari Academy is an online rope bondage school that provides its students with the most comprehensive, easy-to-follow Shibari tutorials available online. Shibari Academy's Shibari Certificate delves into the importance of communication and consent. Discussing topics such as the need for a safe word; communicating with your partner what you want to do, what you are willing to try out and what you definitely do not want to do. It proposes a shared project for couples to connect with in a safe and exciting way.

"Shibari Academy's Certificate consists of 5 courses going from easy to medium to hard, with over 80 different ties. Because the level of difficulty is progressive, we never really felt out of our depth. We understood how the ties worked and were able not only to replicate them, but also gave them a little twist of our own. Unlike physical workshops or other online schools, once enrolled you get lifetime access to all courses and future updates, so we could learn at our own pace and feel confident that we owned our own Shibari encyclopedia just a few clicks away. I'm not the most coordinated human being and unfortunately my boyfriend is equally blessed, so the fact that we could go back to previous lessons to refresh our memory and the first person perspective in which the tutorials are recorded proved to be lifesavers," said A. Lee.

In the past decades, a lot of Shibari schools with brick & mortar locations started popping up in every major city. These workshops, while entertaining, do not provide a way to review course materials once the lesson is over, so the knowledge quickly fades away and soon enough you are in the need to pay for another workshop. Eventually, these schools expanded online under a subscription service. The problem is, if you stop paying, you lose access to the courses and all the money you've spent is lost.

After enrolling in Shibari Academy, students obtain lifetime access to the courses and all future updates allowing them to learn at their own pace. In the past 2 years, Shibari Academy has enrolled thousands of satisfied students - acquiring hundreds of new students every month. The courses are practical, to-the-point, full of valuable tips.

"The instructor is very clear, punctual and well-paced. She explains key elements about bondage and keeps referring back to the value and safety of the experience both for the rigger and rigged," said I. Talviste.

If you want to try Shibari Academy before enrolling, they provide their Shibari 101 course 100% free so you can start tying today at ShibariAcademy.com.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Sara Landa

[email protected]

857-203-8033

SOURCE Shibari Academy