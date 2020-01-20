Hundreds of Families to Look for School Options at Education Fair

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Several hundred Idaho parents and students will explore K-12 options for the upcoming school year at a school fair on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event, which will be the largest held in Idaho National School Choice Week, will take place at Northwest Nazarene University – Swayne Auditorium Grand Lobby and will feature a school fair. Parents, families and school leaders are welcome to enjoy this fun, informative celebration of school choice in Idaho.

Northwest Nazarene University is located at 623 University Blvd.

Schools parents can connect with at the fair include Anser Charter School, Heritage Community Charter School, Idaho Career and Technical Education, Idaho Virtual Academy, Inspire Connections Academy, iSucceed Virtual High School, Project Impact STEM Academy, St. Paul's Catholic School, Peace Valley Charter School, Rolling Hills Public Charter School, The Ambrose School, Village Charter School, and the Nampa School District.

Also on display will be robots crafted by FRC Team 561, the Victorian Engineered Robotic Nation, a competitive robots team open to students attending any form of education option.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Idaho has a plethora of education options that the public may not be aware of. It can be confusing for families to navigate through all of the options to find the best fit for them," said China Veldhouse Gum, spokesman for the Coalition of Idaho Charter School Families. "With various forces at play that impact a parent's right to choose the best education option for their child, we knew we needed to have an event for parents and families to see what education options are available in Idaho, and which option would be best for their family, raising awareness of this means the powerful choice in public school options can remain in the hands of parents. "

This event is organized by the Coalition of Idaho Charter School Families. The coalition seeks to be the national leader in providing educational innovation and excellence through the creation of public charter schools that ensure that all students have the opportunity to develop skills and capabilities to have an all-American shot at realizing their dreams. In addition, the coalition works with parents to become advocates for all public school options and protecting their right to select the best education for their child.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/idaho.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

