Hundreds of Financial Professionals to Gather at IDFA 2024 National Conference in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts (IDFA) will hold its annual National Conference May 6-8, 2024, at the Sheraton Music City Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

"This year's conference offers a comprehensive program designed to address the intricate financial issues of divorce," says Carol Lee Roberts, IDFA President. "Attendees will gain valuable insights from industry leaders on a broad range of topics, develop their skills through interactive sessions, and connect with hundreds of colleagues from across the country."

A Deep Dive

The IDFA 2024 National Conference agenda features presentations and workshops led by top experts, tackling crucial aspects of divorce settlements. Attendees can expect in-depth discussions on navigating "grey divorce" (divorce later in life), understanding Qualified Domestic Relations Orders (QDROs), and effectively communicating with individual during emotional turmoil. Other topics of interest include delving into financial planning strategies post-divorce, Cybersecurity, Military Benefits, marketing for financial professionals in the divorce space, and much more.

Sharpen Skills, Earn CE Credits

Beyond insightful presentations, the IDFA 2024 National Conference offers interactive workshops and breakout sessions to equip participants with practical tools for managing high-conflict personalities, decoding complex tax returns in divorce cases, and leveraging family law software to streamline complicated situations. Notably, the conference is approved for Continuing Education (CE) credits for both CFP® and CDFA® designations, including credits for recordings of select sessions.

Build Connections, Advance Careers

Networking is a key element of the IDFA 2024 National Conference. Whether you're a seasoned CDFA professional or just embarking on your journey in this specialized area, the conference provides a unique platform to connect with hundreds of your peers. Building these connections can foster valuable collaborations and accelerate professional growth.

Register

For more information on the IDFA 2024 National Conference agenda, pre- and post-conference sessions, and registration details, click here.

About the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts (IDFA)

The Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts (IDFA) is the nation's leading organization dedicated to the education and certification of divorce financial professionals. Through its comprehensive online education program, IDFA equips financial advisors and family law professionals with the specialized knowledge and tools needed to navigate the complex financial aspects of divorce. By empowering professionals as Certified Divorce Financial Analysts (CDFAs®), IDFA helps ensure equitable settlements and guides clients through the financial realities of divorce.

