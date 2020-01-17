Hundreds of Future Urologists Celebrate Match Day

Of the 484 students registered in this year's Urology Match, 91 percent submitted preference lists, competing for a record-high 354 positions across the country. Of those who submitted lists, 80 percent matched, leaving only one program vacancy open.

This year's Urology Match was also another paramount year for females applying for and matching with urology programs, as a record-setting 105 of the 122 female participants (86 percent) matched with programs, compared to 85 of the 103 (83 percent) who matched last year.

"The 2020 Urology Match not only had the most applicants we've seen since 2014 but also a record number of women matching with programs," said SAU President Louis Kavoussi, MD. "The future of urology is bright indeed and I look forward to working with our newest residents when they begin training later this year."

Urology Match Day is an annual rite of passage for U.S. medical students and other applicants from around the world. Medical students begin the residency application process at the start of their final year in medical school. After applying to various registered programs across the country, select candidates are invited by programs for interviews, which are held in the fall and early winter. Once the interview period is over, both registered parties submit their preference lists to the AUA, which has performed the Urology Match annually on behalf of the SAU for more than 35 years.

"The AUA has been a proud part of the Urology Residency Match for decades and each year the program gets stronger and the applicants are more talented than ever," said AUA President John Lynch, MD, FACS. "It's an honor to watch a growing number of young physicians choose urology and to be a part of this milestone event for our specialty."

Results of the Urology Residency Match are closely watched as they can be predictors of future trends in physician workforce shortages and supply. View statistics on the 2020 Match and past Match results.

