Hundreds of Kentuckians to Celebrate School Choice at Rally Planned During National School Choice Week

MADISONVILLE, Ky., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About 600 school choice supporters are expected to attend a celebration of educational opportunity on Tuesday, Jan. 22 in Madisonville. Students, educators and advocates will gather together to celebrate all of the various school choice options in Kentucky.

The event will take place 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ballard Convention Center.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2019, which will feature more than 40,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

The event is coordinated by EdChoice Kentucky and partner organizations.

"Across the Bluegrass, Kentucky communities and families recognize the important role education plays in the lives of their children," said Charles Leis, President of EdChoice Kentucky. "Making sure that students have access to the best education possible, whether it is public or nonpublic, is something we can all celebrate. We look forward to joining the hundreds of supporters who recognize education is not one size fits all, but with all options on the table, every Kentucky student can earn an education that sets them up for success!"

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 20 through 26, 2019, more than 40,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

http://schoolchoiceweek.com

