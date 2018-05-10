Hundreds of Motorcycle Riders Plan to Stop in Santa Fe on May 18

SANTA FE, N.M., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With names like Biker Daddy, Honey Badger, Sweeper and Squid, hundreds of motorcycle-riding patriots will proudly ride into Santa Fe Harley-Davidson on Friday, May 18. They won't be stopping for service appointments or to admire a new model, according to local authorities. Instead, this is one of many stops as they make their way from Ontario, CA to the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial in Washington, DC during the 30th annual Run for the Wall.

Run For The Wall

Run for the Wall (RFTW) is a national non-profit organization which dedicates itself to promote healing among all veterans, to call for an accounting of all Prisoners of War (POW), those Missing in Action (MIA) and to honor the memory of those Killed in Action (KIA) from all wars. "We Ride for Those Who Can't" is the theme for this fiercely dedicated group.

With an age range from 18 to 80, participants include father and son teams, husbands and wives, veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Afghanistan, active duty military, supporters, friends and family.

According to Steve Berniklau, RFTW's Central Route New Mexico State Coordinator and the 2018 Staging Team Lead for the Central Route, an anticipated 750 motorcycles will stop at the Santa Fe Harley-Davidson dealership for lunch, mingling with the community, an exchange of patches, and a short ceremony honoring their mission. They will arrive at 12:30pm and depart by 2pm, Berniklau added.

The Pueblo of Pojoaque is sponsoring a traditional New Mexican lunch of Frito Pie and Potato Salad, and the New Mexico State Police are providing riders with a border to border escort along the route.

"We don't give political speeches or stage demonstrations," Berniklau said. "RFTW gets its message to the public by riding across the United States: Coast-to-Coast. We obey traffic laws and treat all citizens with dignity and respect. The issue of public awareness is only part of the reason RFTW exists. We also give Vietnam Veterans and all Veterans the opportunity to receive their own 'Welcome Home' and start their healing process."

Santa Fe Harley-Davidson invites all members of the community to welcome and honor the RFTW riders at the dealership on May 18. There is no cost to attend.

About Run for the Wall: https://rftw.us/

Run For The Wall® (RFTW) was started in 1989 by James Gregory and Bill Evans, two Vietnam Veterans who traveled across the heartland of America on motorcycles. They talked to local radio, TV and newspapers about the thousands of men and women still unaccounted for from all wars. The need for this awareness continues today and we carry on this tradition every May.

