Hundreds of People Ride on the DYU Electric Bike on the Streets Celebrating the Foundation of DYU Singapore Operation Center

F-wheel CEO Li Wei and the DYU co-founder Li Xiaojian, attended the Operation Center opening ceremony. CEO Li Wei delivered a speech to express that F-wheel will take the opportunity of the establishment to help DYU ebike to expand in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and other countries. DYU will continue to increase the investment of R & D core technologies for intelligent electric vehicles, keep cultivating the international market and base itself on China's great manufacturing ability to grow the global market share.

Singapore ipassion Group Pte Ltd CEO Ryan and F-wheel & DYU founder signed the collaboration agreement, announcing the establishment of Singapore operation center. DYU ebike leads the Singapore private short trip tool market already before the establishment, therefore, over 100 DYU bike fans come and join the ceremony.

The DYU bike is the high-end brand of F-wheel. Its goal is to create an electric bike for the users to ride easily and freely, and enjoy riding. It has not only a super cool appearance, but also an optional baby seat. The weight is only 12KG, and the girl can lift it with one hand. The light body only needs to be folded at one time. It can be put into the trunk of the car so that it saves the space. It can be brought into the subway and elevator, meeting all the needs of a user's commuting, and providing a perfect choice for the user's daily trip.

CEO Li Wei said, "Singapore Operation Center of both companies in China and Singapore will promote the DYU brand better in Singapore to boost its international popularity."

To celebrate the foundation of the center, a DYU club ride was held, and over 100 electric vehicle enthusiasts were invited. Many of them are local riding enthusiasts came for the curiosity of the new smart electric bike, getting the trials of the convenient DYU technology. Some parents brought their children to have their parent-children ride, and they praised the DYU is safe and practical for traveling with the baby.

