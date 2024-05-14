HUNDREDS OF PHYSICIANS AND MEDICAL PRACTITIONERS SET TO CONVENE AT THE 2024 ANNUAL CIRS CONFERENCE TO ADDRESS MOLD ILLNESS, WHICH AFFECTS MILLIONS OF AMERICANS

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Scott McMahon of Whole World Health Care is happy to announce the 2024 annual Surviving Mold-CIRSx Conference, set to be held May 16-19, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency, located at 2615 Preston Road in Frisco, Texas, a city near Dallas. CIRSx was co-founded by Dr. McMahon and the international conference will bring together hundreds of physicians, medical practitioners, attorneys, and other professionals to discuss Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS) – that is, mold illness and exposure, which debilitates the health of millions each year. Dr. McMahon is considered the top CIRS pediatric expert across the country, and one of the top CIRS specialists in the world.

CIRS is a multisystem illness affecting many areas of the body. Every year, mold exposure affects the health of millions of Americans – kids, teens and adults -- with symptoms that include chronic fatigue and pain, watery eyes, headaches, respiratory issues, brain fog, irritability and sleep problems – just to name a few. Oftentimes, these symptoms can lead to patients being misdiagnosed for other disorders like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, Sjogren's syndrome, chronic fatigue syndrome, IBS, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis (MS), chronic regional pain syndrome and many other illnesses.

Throughout the year, Dr. McMahon speaks on mold-related health concerns and CIRS at many national and international medical conventions and meetings. Throughout his career, he's evaluated approximately 2,000 patients for CIRS from 48 states and 21 countries. And when he's not working with patients, he's also a medical expert in court cases nationwide for mold-related lawsuits.

"The Surviving Mold-CIRSx conference is a tremendous opportunity for patients, doctors, lawyers and environmental professionals alike. Some of the world's top experts will be teaching and presenting from the basic sciences to the most cutting edge mold discoveries. This conference is a best place to meet practitioners in diverse fields and join the CIRS family," said Dr. McMahon.

During the conference, Dr. McMahon will speak on the topic, "ADH: Pee All You Can Pee," which addresses antidiuretic hormone (ADH), a hormone that helps regulate fluid volume, blood pressure and the amount of urine made in the body as well as illnesses related to it, such as diabetes insipidus. In addition, Dr. McMahon's mentor, Dr. Ritchie Shoemaker, THE global expert on CIRS, has been invited to deliver the keynote address during the conference.

For more information about the conference, visit CIRSx.com.

ABOUT SCOTT MCMAHON | pediatrician, medical expert and author

Dr. Scott McMahon is a pediatrician, author and medical expert, specializing in the field of Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS), in kids and adults. He is the author of several books, including "The Art and Science of CIRS Medicine," co-written with Dr. Ritchie Shoemaker and Dr. Andrew Heyman, which addresses mold illness. He's also authored or co-authored more than a dozen scientific papers on mold illness and contributed to a couple of medical textbooks. He's one of the leading voices on advancing the science to treat, educate and serve those suffering with CIRS.

And when he's not working with patients, he serves as a medical expert in courts across the country, participating in "mold litigation" for plaintiff and the defense cases. He's recognized as a qualified CIRS medical expert for the judicial system in ten states in the United States as well as Quebec, Canada. He's been involved in more than 100 disability, workers compensation and personal injury cases, testifying in ten states as well as Canada, England and soon in the Bahamas.

He received his bachelor's degree in chemistry from Creighton University, located in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1985 and completed his medical degree at Creighton University School of Medicine in 1989. Dr. McMahon went on to finish a prestigious pediatric residency at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina in 1992. He has maintained board certification since 1992 and practiced pediatrics in Roswell, New Mexico, for more than 30 years. Four years ago, he retired from active pediatric practice; but continues to serve as a pediatric hospitalist.

For more about Dr. McMahon, visit ScottMcMahon.doctor

