Hundreds of Scholars from Historically Under-Resourced High Schools Honored by National Education Equity Lab for Top Performance in College Courses Nationwide

National Education Equity Lab Honor Society recognizes students from low-income communities who have excelled in professor-led college courses from the nation's top universities

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Educational Equity Lab (Ed Equity Lab), an education justice nonprofit that works to bridge the gap between high school and college for students from historically marginalized, low-income communities, today announced that hundreds of high school scholars have been selected for its Fall 2022 National Ed Equity Lab Honor Society.

The honorees, who hail from nearly 50 historically under-resourced school districts around the country, are scholars whose academic performance was in the top 20 percent of all scholars nationwide taking dual credit Ed Equity Lab courses from selective-admissions universities including: Howard University, Stanford University, Princeton University, Wesleyan University, Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania, Georgetown University, Cornell University, Brown University, Spelman College, Barnard/Columbia University and Arizona State University.

"These scholars' success in rigorous college courses reinforces the fact that while talent is evenly distributed, opportunity is not. We aim to change that. Talented students from under-resourced high schools belong in the best-matched schools for them, including our nation's top universities," said Leslie Cornfeld, Founder and CEO of the National Education Equity Lab. "Together with our high school and university partners, we're empowering thousands of talented students around the country to show what they're capable of, and to build the skills, credentials, and confidence to succeed in higher education and beyond."

Scholars in this year's Honor Society will be recognized in a ceremony today, Tuesday, January 31st, featuring scholars and their families, university professors, high school teachers, district leaders, members of the National Education Equity Lab board, and Founder and CEO Leslie Cornfeld.

Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, an Ed Equity Lab board member, called this effort "game changing" for students, saying, "Democratizing access to higher education in our nation has never been more critical. Efforts like this help us do just that."

The National Education Equity Lab is an education justice nonprofit that aims to democratize access to college by partnering with top colleges and universities to offer actual college credit-bearing courses in teacher-led Title 1 high school classrooms across the country. Participating students gain the opportunity to take actual college courses from top professors, with weekly live discussions led by university teaching fellows, co-taught by teachers at their high schools. Scholars earn widely transferable college credits and a transcript from the offering institution upon successful completion. Starting in 2019 with a single Harvard humanities course in 25 high schools, the Lab has now served more than 11,000 students in 90 cities across 32 states, and aims to offer this opportunity in all eligible underserved high schools in the nation.

We congratulate the following districts and high schools across the nation for having the highest-performing high-school-in-college scholars in the nation, who are recognized as National Education Equity Lab Honor Society Scholars for top performance in the nation in college courses from selective universities:

New York City has scholars recognized from 25 high schools;

has scholars recognized from 25 high schools; Miami-Dade scholars from 18 high schools;

scholars from 18 high schools; Los Angeles United School District scholars from 6 high schools;

scholars from 6 high schools; Jackson Mississippi Public School District scholars from 4 high schools;

scholars from 4 high schools; Topeka, Kansas scholars from 4 high schools;

scholars from 4 high schools; Jersey City Public Schools scholars from 3 high schools;

scholars from 3 high schools; Henry County Public Schools scholars from 3 high schools.

Arizona

American Charter Schools Foundation

South Pointe High School, Principal McGill

, Principal McGill

South Ridge High School, Principal Sigman

, Principal Sigman Phoenix Union High School District

Maryvale High School, Principal Doherty

California

Birmingham Community Charter High School

Birmingham Community Charter High School, Principal Bennet

East Side Union High School District

KIPP San Jose, Principal Võ

, Principal Võ Lompoc Unified

Lompoc High School, Principal Pico

Los Angeles Unified School District (6 schools)

John C. Fremont Senior High School, Principal Esquivel



Reseda Charter High School, Principal Welsh



Santee Education Complex, Principal Ruiz



Thomas Jefferson High School, Principal Johnson

, Principal Johnson

Valley Academy of Arts & Sciences, Principal Hanock



Woodrow Wilson Senior High School, Principal Verbera

Lynwood Unified School District

Lynwood High School, Principal Gonzalez

Connecticut

Amistad Academy District

Achievement First Amistad High School, Principal Obas

Manchester School District

Manchester High School, Principal Miner

Meriden School District

Francis T. Maloney High School, Principal Straub

, Principal Straub New Haven Public Schools

Engineering & Science University Magnet School, Principal Blue

Florida

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (18 schools)

American Senior High School, Principal Papp



Hialeah High School, Principal Sears



Hialeah Miami Lakes Senior High School, Principal Ramirez



Homestead Senior High School, Principal Galardi



Miami Central Senior High School, Principal Sands



Miami Coral Park Senior High School. Principal Weiner



Miami Norland Senior High School, Principal Rhonda



Miami Northwestern Senior High School, Principal Tate-Wyche



Miami Senior High School, Principal Valdes



Miami Southridge Senior High, Principal Miret



Miami Springs Senior High, Principal Gonzalez



Miami Sunset Senior High School, Principal Lux



South Dade Senior High School, Principal De Armas



South Miami Senior High School, Principal Penton



Southwest Miami Senior High School, Principal Jorge



The SEED School of Miami, Principal Locke

, Principal Locke

Westland Hialeah Senior High School, Principal Handal



William H. Turner Technical Arts Senior High School, Principal Frazier

Orange County Public Schools

Colonial High School, Principal Reussow



Oak Ridge High School, Principal Alvarado

Georgia

Henry County Schools

Dutchtown High School, Principal Shaw



Eagle's Landing High School, Principal Jones



Woodland High School, Principal Jackson

Hawaii

Hawaii Department of Education

Waipahu High School, Principal Sheets

Illinois

Chicago Public Schools

Urban Prep - Academy Englewood, Principal Mahone

Thornton Fractional District 215

Thornton Fractional South High School, Principal Gourley

Indiana

KIPP Indy Legacy High

KIPP Indy Legacy High School, Principal Spencer

Iowa

Davenport Community School District

Davenport Central High School, Principal Ehlinger

Kansas

Topeka Public Schools

Highland Park High School (KS), Principal Watson

(KS), Principal Watson

Topeka High School, Principal Morrissey



Topeka West High School, Principal Buckendorff

Louisiana

New Orleans Public Schools

Abramson Sci Academy, Principal McElligott

St. Landry Parish School Board

Opelousas Senior High School, Principal Jackson

Massachusetts

Kipp Academy Lynn Charter

KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate High School, Principal Clarke

Michigan

Pontiac School District

International Technology Academy, Principal Spencer

Mississippi

Jackson Public School District (3)

Callaway High School, Principal McClung

, Principal McClung

Jim Hill High School, Principal Brown

, Principal Brown

JPS-Tougaloo Early College High School, Principal Molden

South Tippah School District

Blue Mountain High School, Principal Killough

New Jersey

Jersey City Public Schools

Infinity Institute, Principal Dobson



Innovation High School, Principal Dooley



Liberty High School, Principal Grazilla

, Principal Grazilla Newark Public Schools

Newark School of Data Science & Information Technology, Principal Dr. Summey



University High School (NJ), Principal Flournoy-Hamilton

Paterson Charter School for Science and Technology

Paterson Charter School for Science and Technology, Principal Coskun

South Hunterdon Regional School District

South Hunterdon Regional High School, Principal MacKnight

New Mexico

Albuquerque Public Schools

South Valley Academy, Principal Perea

New York

Buffalo Public Schools

Math, Science, & Technology Prep at Seneca, Principal Womack

, Principal Womack NYC DOE (25 schools)

Academy For Conservation And The Environment, Principal Mazzola



Brooklyn Collegiate: A College Board School, Principal Newman



Bronx High School of Business, Principal Vega



Bronx High School for Writing and Communication Arts, Principal Pierre



Coney Island Prep High School, Principal Baxter



Crotona International High School, Principal Ratra



Eagle Academy for Young Men of Harlem, Principal Edwards

of , Principal Edwards

Flushing International High School, Principal Hesseltine



Grover Cleveland (Q485), Principal Pascente

(Q485), Principal Pascente

High School for Arts and Technology (Urban Assembly), Principal Pendharkar



High School for Teaching and the Professions, Principal Hernandez



Information Technology High School, Principal Woods-Powell



KIPP NYC College Prep High School, Principal Samuels



Long Island City High School, Principal Selenikas



Manhattan Village Academy, Principal White



Martin van Buren High School, Principal Nettleford

, Principal Nettleford

Mott Haven Village Preparatory High School, Principal Williams



M.S. 223 The Laboratory School of Finance and Technology, Principal Downs



New Visions Charter HS for the Humanities IV, Principal Kehn



Pan American International High School, Principal Velez



Pathways College Preparatory School, Principal Haseley



Performing Arts and Technology High School, Principal Encarnacion



Rockaway Collegiate High School, Principal Shazima



Urban Assembly School for Emergency Management (UASEM), Principal Bility



The Young Women's Leadership School of the Bronx, Principal Eisenberg

, Principal Eisenberg Sewanhaka Central High School District

Elmont Memorial High School, Principal Dougherty



Sewanhaka High School, Principal Allen

North Carolina

Duplin County Schools

Duplin Early College High School, Principal Smith

Pennsylvania

Allentown School District

Louis E. Dieruff High School, Principal Makhoul

, Principal Makhoul Mastery CS-Pickett Campus

Mastery Charter Schools-Pickett Campus, Principal Munnelly

Upper Darby Sd

Upper Darby High School, Principal Alloway

Rhode Island

Central Falls School District

Central Falls High School, Principal McCarthy

South Carolina

Charleston County School District

Burke High School, Principal Swinton

Colleton

Colleton County High School, Principal Cannon

Texas

Houston Independent School District

KIPP East End High School, Principal Carias

Washington, DC

Friendship PCS

Friendship Collegiate Academy, Principal Jones

