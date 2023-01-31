Hundreds of Scholars from Historically Under-Resourced High Schools Honored by National Education Equity Lab for Top Performance in College Courses Nationwide

Jan 31, 2023, 16:37 ET
National Education Equity Lab Honor Society recognizes students from low-income communities who have excelled in professor-led college courses from the nation's top universities
NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Educational Equity Lab (Ed Equity Lab), an education justice nonprofit that works to bridge the gap between high school and college for students from historically marginalized, low-income communities, today announced that hundreds of high school scholars have been selected for its Fall 2022 National Ed Equity Lab Honor Society.
The honorees, who hail from nearly 50 historically under-resourced school districts around the country, are scholars whose academic performance was in the top 20 percent of all scholars nationwide taking dual credit Ed Equity Lab courses from selective-admissions universities including: Howard University, Stanford University, Princeton University, Wesleyan University, Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania, Georgetown University, Cornell University, Brown University, Spelman College, Barnard/Columbia University and Arizona State University.
"These scholars' success in rigorous college courses reinforces the fact that while talent is evenly distributed, opportunity is not. We aim to change that. Talented students from under-resourced high schools belong in the best-matched schools for them, including our nation's top universities," said Leslie Cornfeld, Founder and CEO of the National Education Equity Lab. "Together with our high school and university partners, we're empowering thousands of talented students around the country to show what they're capable of, and to build the skills, credentials, and confidence to succeed in higher education and beyond."
Scholars in this year's Honor Society will be recognized in a ceremony today, Tuesday, January 31st, featuring scholars and their families, university professors, high school teachers, district leaders, members of the National Education Equity Lab board, and Founder and CEO Leslie Cornfeld.
Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, an Ed Equity Lab board member, called this effort "game changing" for students, saying, "Democratizing access to higher education in our nation has never been more critical. Efforts like this help us do just that."
The National Education Equity Lab is an education justice nonprofit that aims to democratize access to college by partnering with top colleges and universities to offer actual college credit-bearing courses in teacher-led Title 1 high school classrooms across the country. Participating students gain the opportunity to take actual college courses from top professors, with weekly live discussions led by university teaching fellows, co-taught by teachers at their high schools. Scholars earn widely transferable college credits and a transcript from the offering institution upon successful completion. Starting in 2019 with a single Harvard humanities course in 25 high schools, the Lab has now served more than 11,000 students in 90 cities across 32 states, and aims to offer this opportunity in all eligible underserved high schools in the nation.
We congratulate the following districts and high schools across the nation for having the highest-performing high-school-in-college scholars in the nation, who are recognized as National Education Equity Lab Honor Society Scholars for top performance in the nation in college courses from selective universities:
- New York City has scholars recognized from 25 high schools;
- Miami-Dade scholars from 18 high schools;
- Los Angeles United School District scholars from 6 high schools;
- Jackson Mississippi Public School District scholars from 4 high schools;
- Topeka, Kansas scholars from 4 high schools;
- Jersey City Public Schools scholars from 3 high schools;
- Henry County Public Schools scholars from 3 high schools.
Arizona
- American Charter Schools Foundation
- South Pointe High School, Principal McGill
- South Ridge High School, Principal Sigman
- Phoenix Union High School District
- Maryvale High School, Principal Doherty
California
- Birmingham Community Charter High School
- Birmingham Community Charter High School, Principal Bennet
- East Side Union High School District
- KIPP San Jose, Principal Võ
- Lompoc Unified
- Lompoc High School, Principal Pico
- Los Angeles Unified School District (6 schools)
- John C. Fremont Senior High School, Principal Esquivel
- Reseda Charter High School, Principal Welsh
- Santee Education Complex, Principal Ruiz
- Thomas Jefferson High School, Principal Johnson
- Valley Academy of Arts & Sciences, Principal Hanock
- Woodrow Wilson Senior High School, Principal Verbera
- Lynwood Unified School District
- Lynwood High School, Principal Gonzalez
Connecticut
- Amistad Academy District
- Achievement First Amistad High School, Principal Obas
- Manchester School District
- Manchester High School, Principal Miner
- Meriden School District
- Francis T. Maloney High School, Principal Straub
- New Haven Public Schools
- Engineering & Science University Magnet School, Principal Blue
Florida
- Miami-Dade County Public Schools (18 schools)
- American Senior High School, Principal Papp
- Hialeah High School, Principal Sears
- Hialeah Miami Lakes Senior High School, Principal Ramirez
- Homestead Senior High School, Principal Galardi
- Miami Central Senior High School, Principal Sands
- Miami Coral Park Senior High School. Principal Weiner
- Miami Norland Senior High School, Principal Rhonda
- Miami Northwestern Senior High School, Principal Tate-Wyche
- Miami Senior High School, Principal Valdes
- Miami Southridge Senior High, Principal Miret
- Miami Springs Senior High, Principal Gonzalez
- Miami Sunset Senior High School, Principal Lux
- South Dade Senior High School, Principal De Armas
- South Miami Senior High School, Principal Penton
- Southwest Miami Senior High School, Principal Jorge
- The SEED School of Miami, Principal Locke
- Westland Hialeah Senior High School, Principal Handal
- William H. Turner Technical Arts Senior High School, Principal Frazier
- Orange County Public Schools
- Colonial High School, Principal Reussow
- Oak Ridge High School, Principal Alvarado
Georgia
- Henry County Schools
- Dutchtown High School, Principal Shaw
- Eagle's Landing High School, Principal Jones
- Woodland High School, Principal Jackson
Hawaii
- Hawaii Department of Education
- Waipahu High School, Principal Sheets
Illinois
- Chicago Public Schools
- Urban Prep - Academy Englewood, Principal Mahone
- Thornton Fractional District 215
- Thornton Fractional South High School, Principal Gourley
Indiana
- KIPP Indy Legacy High
- KIPP Indy Legacy High School, Principal Spencer
Iowa
- Davenport Community School District
- Davenport Central High School, Principal Ehlinger
Kansas
- Topeka Public Schools
- Highland Park High School (KS), Principal Watson
- Topeka High School, Principal Morrissey
- Topeka West High School, Principal Buckendorff
Louisiana
- New Orleans Public Schools
- Abramson Sci Academy, Principal McElligott
- St. Landry Parish School Board
- Opelousas Senior High School, Principal Jackson
Massachusetts
- Kipp Academy Lynn Charter
- KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate High School, Principal Clarke
Michigan
- Pontiac School District
- International Technology Academy, Principal Spencer
Mississippi
- Jackson Public School District (3)
- Callaway High School, Principal McClung
- Jim Hill High School, Principal Brown
- JPS-Tougaloo Early College High School, Principal Molden
- South Tippah School District
- Blue Mountain High School, Principal Killough
New Jersey
- Jersey City Public Schools
- Infinity Institute, Principal Dobson
- Innovation High School, Principal Dooley
- Liberty High School, Principal Grazilla
- Newark Public Schools
- Newark School of Data Science & Information Technology, Principal Dr. Summey
- University High School (NJ), Principal Flournoy-Hamilton
- Paterson Charter School for Science and Technology
- Paterson Charter School for Science and Technology, Principal Coskun
- South Hunterdon Regional School District
- South Hunterdon Regional High School, Principal MacKnight
New Mexico
- Albuquerque Public Schools
- South Valley Academy, Principal Perea
New York
- Buffalo Public Schools
- Math, Science, & Technology Prep at Seneca, Principal Womack
- NYC DOE (25 schools)
- Academy For Conservation And The Environment, Principal Mazzola
- Brooklyn Collegiate: A College Board School, Principal Newman
- Bronx High School of Business, Principal Vega
- Bronx High School for Writing and Communication Arts, Principal Pierre
- Coney Island Prep High School, Principal Baxter
- Crotona International High School, Principal Ratra
- Eagle Academy for Young Men of Harlem, Principal Edwards
- Flushing International High School, Principal Hesseltine
- Grover Cleveland (Q485), Principal Pascente
- High School for Arts and Technology (Urban Assembly), Principal Pendharkar
- High School for Teaching and the Professions, Principal Hernandez
- Information Technology High School, Principal Woods-Powell
- KIPP NYC College Prep High School, Principal Samuels
- Long Island City High School, Principal Selenikas
- Manhattan Village Academy, Principal White
- Martin van Buren High School, Principal Nettleford
- Mott Haven Village Preparatory High School, Principal Williams
- M.S. 223 The Laboratory School of Finance and Technology, Principal Downs
- New Visions Charter HS for the Humanities IV, Principal Kehn
- Pan American International High School, Principal Velez
- Pathways College Preparatory School, Principal Haseley
- Performing Arts and Technology High School, Principal Encarnacion
- Rockaway Collegiate High School, Principal Shazima
- Urban Assembly School for Emergency Management (UASEM), Principal Bility
- The Young Women's Leadership School of the Bronx, Principal Eisenberg
- Sewanhaka Central High School District
- Elmont Memorial High School, Principal Dougherty
- Sewanhaka High School, Principal Allen
North Carolina
- Duplin County Schools
- Duplin Early College High School, Principal Smith
Pennsylvania
- Allentown School District
- Louis E. Dieruff High School, Principal Makhoul
- Mastery CS-Pickett Campus
- Mastery Charter Schools-Pickett Campus, Principal Munnelly
- Upper Darby Sd
- Upper Darby High School, Principal Alloway
Rhode Island
- Central Falls School District
- Central Falls High School, Principal McCarthy
South Carolina
- Charleston County School District
- Burke High School, Principal Swinton
- Colleton
- Colleton County High School, Principal Cannon
Texas
- Houston Independent School District
- KIPP East End High School, Principal Carias
Washington, DC
- Friendship PCS
- Friendship Collegiate Academy, Principal Jones
