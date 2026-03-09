Hundreds of Schools Adopt Finalsite's Ask AI to Deliver Instant, Trusted Answers to Families

Finalsite's AI-powered chatbot has answered nearly 1 million questions in nine months

GLASTONBURY, Conn., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of schools and districts have integrated Ask AI , powered by Finalsite , into their websites in less than nine months. During that time, families have asked over one million questions through the AI-powered chat interface, highlighting two clear themes: families want immediate, reliable answers, and schools need scalable ways to deliver them. Schools with the highest engagement are fielding between 2,000 and 5,000 questions per week, underscoring both strong family demand and the growing need for modern, responsive communication tools.

Parents frequently visit school websites for routine, time-sensitive information, such as enrollment and transportation. When answers aren't immediately found, it often triggers a phone call or email; however, research shows that 70% of these follow-up questions can be resolved instantly by AI, removing the need for direct staff engagement. Across participating schools and districts, Ask AI has already saved a combined total of approximately 175,000 staff hours by delivering instant responses and providing around-the-clock access to information. By automating routine or expected inquiries, schools can reduce email and phone volume while improving the overall family experience.

At globally diverse communities like Frankfurt International School, where families represent more than 60 countries, Ask AI has become a vital way to serve parents around the clock in their preferred languages. "When I'm sound asleep at 3 a.m., the chat is answering questions from a user somewhere in the world," says Ryan Karr, the school's webmaster, underscoring the chatbot's 24/7 reach and multilingual impact. With platform-wide data showing around 50% of inquiries to Ask AI occur outside of typical school hours, parents no longer have to wait for answers; they can find important information as soon as questions arise.

"Today's families expect immediate, accurate answers from their schools and districts, just like they get from banks, airlines and retailers," said Steven Dong, Chief Product Officer of Finalsite. "Ask AI helps meet those expectations safely and reliably by delivering answers grounded in their own website content. In just a few months, we've seen schools embracing AI-powered chat as a way to better serve their communities while freeing up valuable staff time."

Ask AI provides real-time responses sourced directly from a school's publicly available website content in a customizable, conversational tone, all while avoiding fabricated or "hallucinated" answers. The solution includes:

Accurate, website-sourced responses

Natural, conversational interactions

Support for 46+ languages

24/7 availability

Custom branding and tone options

Analytics dashboards highlighting common and unresolved questions

"Many education leaders worry that AI will replace human connection, but when used intentionally, it can actually strengthen it instead," Dong added. "By handling routine questions instantly and accurately, schools can focus their time and energy on the meaningful interactions that matter most."

To learn more, visit www.finalsite.com/ask-ai .

