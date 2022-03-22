Hundreds of St. George's University Students Secure U.S. Residencies in 2022 Match

TRUE BLUE, Grenada, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. George's University announced today that hundreds of its students secured residencies during last Friday's Match Day, building on its track record of providing new physicians to the U.S. workforce.

"Match Day is one of the most important days of a medical student's career," said Dr. G. Richard Olds, president of St. George's University . "On behalf of the entire SGU community, I extend a hearty congratulations to this outstanding group of students. I wish them the best as they begin their careers."

This year, St. George's University students matched into residencies across 18 specialties in 42 states and the District of Columbia. They will begin residency programs in a range of highly competitive specialties, including surgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, neurology, and more. Many more students will learn where they've matched in the days and weeks to come.

These physicians will play a critical role in addressing America's most pressing healthcare needs. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the United States could face a shortage of as many as 124,000 physicians by 2034 -- including up to 48,000 in primary care.

Seventy-five percent of St. George's graduates enter primary care specialties, such as internal medicine, pediatrics, and family medicine. A significant share of alumni work in medically underserved areas, and many have served on the frontlines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, St. George's is the largest source of practicing doctors to the U.S. healthcare system.

"St. George's alumni have a long history of rising to meet the medical challenges facing their communities," Dr. Olds said. "We're confident that our newest crop of doctors will make equally meaningful contributions and improve access to care for vulnerable patients and communities."

