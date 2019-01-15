Hundreds of Students, Teachers to Participate in Albuquerque School Choice Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Student performances, school informational tables, music, raffle drawings, games, and a school choice dance contest will be featured at the Albuquerque School Choice Fair. The school fair will take place from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22 at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Hundreds of attendees are expected at the high-energy event, at which parents can learn more about educational opportunities for their children. Dozens of schools from a variety of sectors will provide information about what they offer.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2019, which will feature more than 40,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"School choice is one of the most important factors for educational equity," said Kelly Callahan, director of school quality and support at the New Mexico Coalition for Charter Schools. "Families who have the opportunity of choice can find the most appropriate educational setting that addresses the individual needs of their students. Educational choice helps parents and schools offer the effective and equitable education that our students in New Mexico certainly deserve."

The New Mexico Coalition for Charter Schools, a statewide organization that aims to increase student academic achievement and advocate for charter schools, is hosting this event.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 20 through 26, 2019, more than 40,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

