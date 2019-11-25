Hundreds of Thanksgiving Turkeys Donated by Bradley A. Pistotnik and Tony Atterbury of The Bull Attorneys!

For well over the past thirteen years, Brad Pistotnik and Christina Pistotnik have helped people in need or in crisis as well as helped families that cannot afford to buy their children a Christmas present. Brad Pistotnik Law ® and The Bull Attorneys! ® has donated money, supplies, food, and toys in the Wichita community annually. Tony Atterbury joined in 2015 and now, Tony and Karen Atterbury have joined Brad Pistotnik Law ® with the charitable drives and donations. With the expansion to Garden City, the team is dedicated to mirroring community charities and helping the deserving citizens of Garden City in Western Kansas.

"Nobody should have to go hungry this time of year and every family deserves a great Thanksgiving. Thanks to our forefathers and the American Dream, Kansas is truly a great state and we all need to follow the Golden Rule and help each other out in times of need," said Brad Pistotnik.

The staff of The Bull Attorneys! ® with Brad Pistotnik and Tony Atterbury personally dedicate their time, energy and money to the great people of Kansas and celebrate the firm's adoption into the Garden City community. "We were happy that we were so readily accepted into Garden City and western Kansas," said Tony Atterbury.

The Bull Attorneys! ® are now getting ready for their fourteenth annual Brad Pistotnik Law ® Toy Giveaway in Wichita, Kansas which will be held at 10111 E. 21st Street North, Suite 204, Wichita, Kansas 67206 starting at one p.m. where over a thousand families will be waiting to get a free toy for their child for Christmas. Garden City, Dodge City, Ulysses and other western towns are invited to come to Wichita for the annual toy giveaway.

About Brad Pistotnik Law and The Bull Attorneys!

Our firm represents a lifelong dedication to helping personal injury victims. Our attorneys are licensed in different states including, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Texas, Florida, Illinois and Utah.

SOURCE Brad Pistotnik Law ® and The Bull Attorneys! ®