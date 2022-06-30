Hundreds of Thousands of Colorado Avalanche Fans Gather in Denver for Stanley Cup Victory Parade

Stanley Cup win further establishes 2022 as year of hockey dominance for Mile High City

DENVER , June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado Avalanche players hoisted the Stanley Cup Trophy on stage in front of City Hall in Downtown Denver on Thursday to celebrate the team's third NHL title in franchise history and first in 21 years. Hundreds of thousands of Avalanche hockey fans packed into Denver's Civic Center Park to join in the celebration after a parade of firetrucks carried the players, coaches and the fabled trophy through the heart of the city.