Hundreds of USW Activists to Hold Rally, Visit Lawmakers

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 600 rank-and-file activists from United Steelworkers (USW) local unions across the United States will travel to Washington, D.C., next week to take action on key issues affecting workers and their families.

The union members will be in Washington for the USW's three-day Rapid Response, Legislative and Policy Conference.

On Monday, Oct. 28, the group will hold an afternoon rally outside the U.S. Department of Labor to call for passage of the Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act (H.R. 1309/S. 851). The proposed legislation would ensure that workplaces develop and implement violence-prevention plans.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, the union members will spend the day on Capitol Hill, visiting lawmakers to urge their support for that legislation, as well as for measures protecting workers' pensions and union organizing rights, among other issues.

"With the balance of power tilting more than ever in favor of Wall Street billionaires and multinational corporations," said USW International President Thomas M. Conway, "it's essential for working people to make sure their voices are heard in Washington."

The schedule of events is as follows:

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. , Monday, Oct. 28 : "Safe Jobs Now" Rally at U.S. Department of Labor, at 3 rd Street NW and Constitution Ave NW

"Safe Jobs Now" Rally at U.S. Department of Labor, at 3 Street NW and Constitution Ave NW 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. , Wednesday, Oct. 30 : Groups of USW members visit offices of their representatives in the U.S. House and Senate (various locations), Capitol Hill

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining and the service and public sectors.

