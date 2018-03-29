Hundreds of Utility Professionals Will Come Together for Insights and Inspiration at AclaraConnect 2018 Conference and Exhibition

This year builds on last year's theme of being a utility-industry game changer by emphasizing the power of coming together as a team to tackle challenges through innovation, open new avenues of economic growth and transform the industry.

AclaraConnect offers unparalleled opportunities for utility representatives to gain new skills, glean new perspectives and connect with colleagues from around the globe. Designed to inspire and inform, the extensive program includes real-world case studies, insights into technology innovations, panels with leaders and innovators, actionable takeaways and abundant networking opportunities.

"AclaraConnect is an event where leaders, innovators, and utility-industry professionals gather to learn about the latest advances and to share their stories. The program creates ongoing opportunities for delegates to learn from colleagues who are building smart infrastructure solutions and to gain insights from experts on how the utility industry is evolving," said Allan Connolly, president of Aclara and divisional vice president of Hubbell Power Systems.

Program highlights include:

Keynote Speakers. Former astronauts and retired Navy captains Mark and Scott Kelly, the only siblings who have traveled to space, headline the AclaraConnect keynote session. The Kelly brothers have secured their well-deserved place in history as the subjects of an unprecedented NASA study on how space affects the human body.

AclaraConnect Executive Summit. This day-long program is dedicated to the leaders of the industry. Building Endurance for Utility Longevity will present insights from thought leaders and CEOs on how to lead through the transformational and disruptive changes caused by the rise of distributed energy resources (DER), changing regulations, heightened consumer expectations and aging infrastructure.

Aclara UX Lab. This exclusive opportunity will allow delegates to create the next generation of Aclara software applications by test driving the newest features of its recently launched AclaraONE™ software platform.

Aclara Meter School. This day and a half hands-on training course is designed for anyone who troubleshoots or configures Aclara meters, or who uses interval data from the meter for customer load analysis or rate planning. The Aclara Meter Training session includes live demonstrations and hands-on instruction by Aclara's team of metering experts.

Aclara Certified Partner Training. Trainers, field supervisors or installers must complete this training to perform work on Aclara systems. This program provides an opportunity to earn a class completion certificate at the course conclusion and be added to Aclara's list of certified installers and partners.

Registration for AclaraConnect 2018 is now open. To learn more, visit http://www.aclaraconnect.com/.

About Aclara

Aclara, now part of the Hubbell Power Systems family of brands, is a world-class supplier of smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) and services to more than 800 water, gas, and electric utilities globally. Aclara SIS offerings include smart meters and other field devices, advanced metering infrastructure and software and services that enable utilities to predict and respond to conditions, leverage their distribution networks effectively, and engage with their customers. Aclara won a Frost & Sullivan Global Smart Energy Networks Enabling Technology Leadership Award in 2017 and was named a finalist in three categories of the Platts Global Energy Awards in 2016. Visit us at Aclara.com, follow us on Twitter @AclaraSolutions or read our blog.

About Hubbell Power Systems

Hubbell Power Systems, Inc. (HPS) is a subsidiary of Hubbell Incorporated and an international manufacturer of quality transmission, distribution, substation, OEM and telecommunications products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction and electric, gas and water utility applications. With revenues of $1.1 billion, HPS operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The headquarters is located in Columbia, South Carolina.

