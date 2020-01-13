Hundreds of Young People, Nonprofit Leaders, Artists and Activists to Convene for W.K. Kellogg Foundation's Fourth Annual National Day of Racial Healing in D.C. and Across the Country

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF) will host their fourth annual celebration of the National Day of Racial Healing. Elaine Welteroth will emcee the mainstage event, with Lindsay Peoples Wagner of Teen Vogue hosting the Livestream. The program will feature Kellogg Foundation President and CEO La June Montgomery Tabron, actress Storm Reid, youth activists, Central Park 5 member Raymond Santana, Baratunde Thurston and Jamilah Lemieux, among others.

Watch the Special #HowWeHeal Program Streaming Live on YouTube on Jan. 21, 2020, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST at www.dayofracialhealing.org

The day's programming will center on truth telling and trust building that can lead to racial healing for a more just and equitable future. The event will also recognize work done by grantees in several communities across the U.S. implementing the W.K. Kellogg Foundation's Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation (TRHT) process.

What: National Day of Racial Healing celebration with panels, conversations, videos, live music, and creative performances.

Where: The John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, 2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 8:30am - 5:30pm

8:30am — Doors Open

9:00am-12:30pm — Morning Session: (Minds), including a Fireside Chat with La June Montgomery Tabron and Actress Storm Reid . ** This portion of the program will livestream on YouTube at www.dayofracialhealing.org .

Who: Hosted by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and featuring:

La June Montgomery Tabron , president and CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation

Visuals: Diverse attendees, speakers and panelists, as well as live performances of music, dancing and spoken-word poetry.

Visit www.dayofracialhealing.org for a complete list of events taking place around the country including Los Angeles, Chicago, Selma, AL, New Orleans, Buffalo, NY; Baton Rouge, LA; Battle Creek, MI; Flint, MI; Dallas, TX; and Richmond, VA. Join the conversation on social media via the hashtag #HowWeHeal.

About National Day of Racial Healing

The "National Day of Racial Healing" was established by the Kellogg Foundation in 2017 to promote healing as a critical path for ending racial bias and creating a society in which all children can thrive. The annual outreach grew out of WKKF's Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation effort, a national and community-based process designed to bring transformational and sustainable change to communities, while addressing the historic and contemporary effects of racism.

About the W.K. Kellogg Foundation

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), founded in 1930 as an independent, private foundation by breakfast cereal innovator and entrepreneur Will Keith Kellogg, is among the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States. Guided by the belief that all children should have an equal opportunity to thrive, WKKF works with communities to create conditions for vulnerable children so they can realize their full potential in school, work and life.

The Kellogg Foundation is based in Battle Creek, Michigan, and works throughout the United States and internationally, as well as with sovereign tribes. Special attention is paid to priority places where there are high concentrations of poverty and where children face significant barriers to success. WKKF priority places in the U.S. are in Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico and New Orleans; and internationally, are in Mexico and Haiti.

