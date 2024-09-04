HundredX Announces Strategic Alliance with FGS Global

Integrating Customer Experience Insights within Strategic Communications

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HundredX, a unique customer insights and strategy development firm, today announced an alliance agreement with FGS Global ("FGS"), a leading global strategic advisory and communications firm. The sector-exclusive alliance will provide the c-suite, board, and other key stakeholders with access to independent data and analytics to identify shifts in customer purchasing behavior and the impact on sales growth and relative financial performance several quarters in advance.

Under the agreement, FGS will be able to help clients access HundredX products and analysis and develop relevant supporting strategies around a company's most important stakeholders – its customers. Insights include the HundredX GO Score™, a new predictive growth outlook metric available on thousands of brands across 80+ industries.

Said Paul Verbinnen, FGS co-chair, North America, "HundredX's analysis is a unique and valuable tool that many clients can benefit from, and we are pleased to be able to bring it to them in conjunction with the HundredX team. Their growth outlook insights, which are already being incorporated into equity research by Goldman Sachs, will become an increasingly important metric by which corporate managements and boards assess their customer relationships and by which investors assess a company's success in meeting customer expectations. The underlying data is highly predictive of future financial and market performance which is critical in developing corporate strategy and customer programs."

Said Rob Pace, HundredX founder & CEO, "While we have always intuitively known there is a tie between customer outcomes and financial outlook, until now there has been limited progress connecting those dots in an actionable way. The HundredX GO Score provides that clearer linkage, which is vital given stakeholder ecosystems and the accelerating changes in business more broadly."

Said Charles "Chuck" Schwab, discount brokerage pioneer and early HundredX investor, "Most of the big misses in business result from failing to walk in your customers' shoes and identifying competitive blind spots. HundredX is a high-quality and independent customer-driven metric that connects to future results. Potential access to these insights is a significant strategic development for CEOs, Boards of Directors, IR departments, and investors."

About HundredX

HundredX is a mission-based customer insights and strategy development company. HundredX proprietary insights are developed by listening to actual customers and then creating a clearer connection between their feedback and the future financial outlook for businesses. Clients utilize HundredX insights to identify future trends and opportunities, understand customer and competitive dynamics, and reduce blind spots. HundredX has sourced nearly 15 million pieces of customer feedback on over 3,200 brands through its innovative HundredX Causes™ programs which has provided over $25 million in funding to 1,200+ diverse non-profit and other organizations. Learn more about HundredX at https://hundredx.com.

About FGS Global

FGS Global is a leading global strategic communications consultancy, with approximately 1,300 professionals around the world, advising clients in navigating complex situations and reputational challenges. FGS Global was formed from the combination of Finsbury, The Glover Park Group, Hering Schuppener, and Sard Verbinnen to offer board-level and c-suite counsel in all aspects of strategic communications — including corporate reputation, crisis management, government affairs and is also the leading force in financial communications worldwide. The firm is backed by WPP Plc and KKR & Co. Inc. Learn more about FGS Global at https://fgsglobal.com.

