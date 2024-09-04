HundredX expands reach of its unique customer insights through alliance with Deloitte

Providing CFOs and other business leaders forward-looking customer insights to drive strategy and future financial performance

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HundredX, Inc., a unique customer insights and strategy development firm, today announced a new strategic alliance with Deloitte, a leading professional services organization, to expand the reach of its predictive insights connected to future financial outcomes. Along with a previously announced collaboration between HundredX and Goldman Sachs, Deloitte will incorporate HundredX insights within the strategic toolkit it offers clients as part of its market-shaping suite of consulting services.

"Through this alliance with Deloitte, we can advance how companies apply customer insights to their future financial outlook and performance," said Rob Pace, founder & CEO of HundredX. "Deloitte's long history in customer experience and data analytics across industries was a key factor in forming this Alliance. Together – our predictive insights and Deloitte's suite of services – we can help business leaders make better, more informed decisions on critical aspects to their business."

"In order for an organization to succeed in any industry, they need to know what their customers are thinking and feeling," said Christina Bieniek, deputy chief executive officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "As you go more granular from industry to sector to subsector, what can help an organization gain competitive advantage is applying customer sentiment to strategic decisions. Through this alliance, we can now incorporate HundredX's predictive insights into our suite of consumer insight offerings such as Converge by Deloitte, providing CFOs and other C-suite leaders with additional context to make better decisions about capital allocation, competitive differentiation and strategy refinement."

Using advanced technologies, HundredX feedback is transformed into decision-ready intelligence unmatched by legacy solutions. Its suite of products, including HundredX GO Score™, enables organizations to understand its growth outlook, get ahead of competitive trends, and make smarter decisions.

About HundredX: HundredX is a mission-based customer insights and strategy development company. HundredX proprietary insights are developed by listening to actual customers and then creating a clearer connection between their feedback and the future financial outlook for businesses. Clients utilize HundredX insights to identify future trends and opportunities, understand customer and competitive dynamics, and reduce blind spots. HundredX has sourced nearly 15 million pieces of customer feedback on over 3,200 brands through its innovative HundredX Causes™ programs which has provided over $25 million in funding to 1,200+ diverse non-profit and other organizations. Learn more about HundredX at https://hundredx.com.

