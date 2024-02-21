HundredX Partners with Forbes to Create Customer Experience All-Stars 2024 Rankings

Powered by HundredX, the Annual Forbes Customer Experience All-Stars Recognizes the Top 300 Brands Excelling in Customer Experience According to Actual Customers

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Forbes, customer insights and strategy firm HundredX, Inc. today announced the Customer Experience All-Stars 2024 list. Powered by HundredX data, the list recognizes the top 300 brands for customer experience based on over four million pieces of consumer feedback on 3,100 businesses during the past year.

The 300 companies on this year's list are winning over customers due to the overall experience they provide, with a clear connection to the likelihood customers will spend with the brand again.

TOP COMPANIES AND INDUSTRIES

The top five brands for overall best customer experience outperformed competitors in all categories including quality, people/service, speed/convenience, price and atmosphere. This year's top five are:

Buc-ee's Chick-fil-A H-E-B Toyota Costco

HundredX collects feedback on companies in more than 80 industries, and the top industries for overall customer experience for this year's list include:

Quick, Fast, Casual Dining Convenience Stores Grocery Auto Brands Hotels

"The Forbes Customer Experience All-Stars List powered by HundredX focuses on the overall result for the customer – arguably the most important indicator of future growth for the company," says HundredX Founder and CEO Rob Pace. "Businesses that made this year's list do a great job understanding the job customers are hiring them to do and setting the bar versus competitors."

The 2024 Customer Experience All-Stars list is a part of Forbes' ongoing partnership with HundredX to highlight brands in accordance with real customer feedback. Other Forbes' lists powered by HundredX include Best Brands for Social Impact, Best Customer Service 2024, Customer Experience All-Stars 2023 and the Inaugural Halo 100.

METHODOLOGY

The Customer Experience All-Stars rankings take a holistic view of experience, examining best overall outcomes for customers based on a mix of customer satisfaction and treatment of customers. While service-related dimensions vary by industry, consumers provide feedback across nearly 20 industry-specific business drivers most relevant to the overall customer experience.

HundredX's unique model for collecting customer feedback generates funding for more than one thousand cause-related organizations while simultaneously providing businesses with authentic feedback and perspectives of everyday consumers.

HundredX turns consumer feedback into a new currency for social good. The company gathers such large volumes of data by partnering with charitable organizations to encourage feedback in return for funding. To date, HundredX has provided over $20 million to various causes.

For more information, or to find out how your brand ranks among competitors and why, visit https://hundredx.com/forbescxallstars24.

About HundredX:

HundredX is a mission-based data and consumer insights provider. HundredX does not make investment recommendations. However, we believe in the wisdom of the crowd to inform growth the outlook for businesses and industries. For more information on specific drivers of customer experience, other companies within 80+ industries we cover, or if you'd like to learn more about becoming a partner in the Data for Good movement, please reach out: https://hundredx.com/contact.

Media contact: [email protected]

